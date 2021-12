Tonight is a big night for the Houston Rockets and Jalen Green. If Houston can grab a win or if Green can have a big night, Houston’s number 2 overall pick gets folded into the “The Rockets are plucky underdogs with a lot of fun young pieces” narrative that they’ve grabbed since Green went down with an injury. If Houston loses badly AND Green plays poorly, then he’s the reason the team is terrible and they only won seven straight because he was out (nevermind that they then lost six of eight with one of those wins coming against the lowly Pistons).

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO