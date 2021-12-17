ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Winnipeg coach Maurice resigns, Lowry gets interim job

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has resigned, saying his longtime team needs to hear a "new voice." The Jets announced Maurice's decision on Friday, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry, an assistant under Maurice and the father of Jets forward Adam Lowry, agreed to serve...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

NHL to cancel Olympics participation as COVID disrupts schedule, AP source says

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cheveldayoff
Person
Dave Lowry
Person
Adam Lowry
Person
Paul Maurice
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
The Independent

AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge

The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on the NHL pulling out of Beijing The NHL informed the NHLPA on Tuesday that it was retaining its right to withdraw from Olympic participation because there was a material disruption to the season, the person said. The NHLPA was not going to dispute the decision.An announcement was expected Wednesday.With 50...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Washington Capitals
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
semoball.com

Calgary Flames pull out of deal with city for new arena

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) -- The Calgary Flames have pulled out of a deal with the city for a new arena because of increased costs. John Bean, president and chief executive officer of Calgary Sports and Entertainment, said Wednesday that there is is no viable path forward to complete the 19,000-seat Event Centre. The Flames have played in the Saddledome for 38 years.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

NHL to pause season from Wednesday through Christmas Day

(AP) – A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning […]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy