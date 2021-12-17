McIntosh wraps up holiday cheer for families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the holiday season and for many of us this means family, festivities, delicious home-cooked meals and gifts. But, for many that is not the case. Bethany Christian Services has yet again teamed up with the generous team at Meijer to bring basic needs and holiday fun to the families that need it most. This year several families have joined us from countries around the world and from our own backyard. Kids were able to get new winter boots, a fun book, and an exciting new toy. Families were able to stock up on household essentials, diapers, toiletry items, and more. It was truly a night to remember!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO