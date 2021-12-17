'S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2' won't include NFTs following fan uproar

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl announced its own metaverse complete with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and to the surprise of nobody, fans are livid about it. Later this month, anyone can register for “item drops” that will begin slithering into existence sometime in Jan. 2022, and among the prizes will be a chance for someone to become the “first-ever metahuman” that will become an in-game non-playable character. Which is a fancy way of saying they’ll scan your face and plaster it on a shopkeeper. It’s not nearly as cool as they make it sound.

