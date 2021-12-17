ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2' won't include NFTs following fan uproar

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 5 days ago

Following backlash from fans, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer GSC Game World has walked back on plans it had to include in its new game. The announcement came a day after the studio said S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 would include NFTs. On Thursday, GSC Game World posted and then deleted an explanation...

