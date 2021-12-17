ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Real-life Quidditch leagues plan rebranding to distance sport from J.K. Rowling’s transphobia

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo real-life Quidditch organizations are working to change the name of the sport, seeking to escape the limitations imposed by Warner Bros.’ trademark on the term and to distance themselves from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s “anti-trans positions,” the organizations announced Wednesday. “Our sport has...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 1

