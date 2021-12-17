ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants mocked for giving a free soda as Fan Appreciation Day gift

By Ryan Glasspiegel
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

The Giants have been mocked for their performance on the field this season, but now they are the subject of online ridicule for their “Fan Appreciation Day” promotion.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m, on Friday, Giants season ticket holders received an email from the franchise saying that they are entitled to one free soda during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

“As part of Fan Appreciation Day, Pepsi is excited to provide all Giants Season Ticket Members with a free medium-sized fountain soft drink at this Sunday’s game,” reads the email, which was obtained by The Post. “To redeem this offer, simply show the barcode below to any MetLife Stadium vendor to be scanned when making your Pepsi product beverage purchase.”

The email stipulates that the season ticket holders are limited to only one soda, and that the offer is only valid this Sunday. The specific email did not include any other gratitude for Giants’ die hard fans, or other entitlements or discounts besides the free soda.

The Giants say the soda promotion is not the only appreciative gesture they have in store for season ticket holders. The franchise told The Post that the soda promotion is one of “several” promotions around Sunday’s Cowboys game, and that others will be announced Saturday and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7UHN_0dQ1j3Af00
Season ticket holders will be given one medium-sized soda as a Fan Appreciation Day gift on Sunday.

USA Today was first to report on the promotion.

Scott Wiener, 33, from Hoboken, told The Post he’s been a Giants season ticket holder for several years. Before that, he was buying season tickets from a third party.

“I thought it was comical as it’s almost a slap in the face to ticket holders spending tons of money each and every year to watch a losing team and just give a medium soft drink as a way to appreciate the fan base,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTuhi_0dQ1j3Af00
The Giants are now subject of online ridicule for their “Fan Appreciation Day” promotion.

Dave Rothenberg, a Giants fan and sports talk radio host for ESPN New York, initially thought the email was satire.

“When I first saw the story I thought it was The Onion,” Rothenberg told The Post. “Once it seemed to be true I felt embarrassed yet again for the Giants’ decisions.”

“Personal Seat Licenses” for the Giants at MetLife Stadium cost between $1,000 and $20,000, and that is before you get into the prices of tickets themselves.

“I hope MetLife on Sunday is 99% Cowboys fans and [owner] John Mara has to drink all that soda himself,” tweeted Nick Kostos, a gambling personality for Audacy and WFAN and die hard Giants fan. “And also hope the Cowboys win by 50, but that goes without saying.”

Kostos has been hoping for weeks for the Giants to get decimated on the field to bring about wholesale organizational changes, from general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge on down.

“All sodas served at MetLife will be flat consistent with the Giants’ offense all season,” joked Garrett Schwartz, the head of strategy and analytics at the Gaming Society.

“The Giants are down bad,” tweeted Barstool Sports personality Marty Mush. “Couldn’t even swing a large soda.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHGPd_0dQ1j3Af00
“As part of Fan Appreciation Day, Pepsi is excited to provide all Giants Season Ticket Members with a free medium-sized fountain soft drink at this Sunday’s game,” reads the email announcing the promotion.

Matt Ehalt, an editor at Sports Illustrated, also mocked the idea that the promotion was for a medium rather than a large.

“I’m not sure what’s better about this,” Ehalt tweeted. “1. That the Giants are offering a free soda after 10 years of terrible, inept football. or 2. They aren’t even giving you a large! 10 years of terrible football is only worth a medium. Maybe they’ll announce a Gettleman extension too!”

One season ticket holder told The Post that the team sent season ticketholders a coupon for 30 percent off merchandise earlier this month.

The Giants are 4-9 this season, with a majority of the fan base having little to no faith in the organization to turn things around anytime soon. The team is 22-55 since 2017, hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2012 Super Bowl, and tallied only one winning season since 2012.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Dallas Sports Focus

Five Cowboys Named To 2021 Pro Bowl Roster

FRISCO, Texas – After getting shut out of the proceedings last year, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the Pro Bowl roster in a big way in 2021. The NFL announced its initial rosters for the annual all-star game, and the Cowboys were represented with five selections: Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Bryan Anger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Appreciation Day#Soda Fountain#American Football#Cowboys#The Post#Usa Today#Espn New York#Onion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Football Team on FanNation

What Does Washington's Playoff Path Look Like?

The Washington Football Team and coach Ron Rivera haven't made any excuses this season. Despite being faced with an unwavering amount of challenges from COVID-19 to injuries, Washington has managed to keep playoff chances afloat with a 6-8 record heading into Sunday's matchup at the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys. So,...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy