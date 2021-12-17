Rochelle man sentenced to 14 years for assaulting, videotaping minors having sex

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Steven Molina, of Rochelle, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexual assault of a child and child pornography on Friday.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Molina (mugshot not available) was charged with the crime during a 2019 investigation by the Rochelle Police Department regarding minors who had been sexually assaulted and had been videotaped performing sexual acts.

Molina was found guilty and sentenced on the charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and Child Pornography.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.