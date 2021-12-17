ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Woman killed in hit and run near Dairy Road and Huvar

By James Munoz
 5 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, December 17, 2021 around 1:39 a.m., Victoria Police responded to the 5800 block of Dairy Road about a person who was hurt in partially in the roadway. The woman was taken to a hospital where she passed away. The victim was Danielle Urias, 33, of Victoria.

Anyone with information regarding this auto pedestrian fatality is asked to contact VPD’s Traffic Safety Investigator Officer Erickson at 361-485-3730 or to remain anonymous call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Family of hit and run victim Danielle Urias seeking justice

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police are still investigating the death of 33-year-old Danielle Urias who was killed in a hit and run in the early morning hours on Friday, December 17. It was around 1:30 am Friday morning when police found Urias in the 5800 block of Dairy Road. She later passed away that day due to the severe injuries that she sustained from the hit and run.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two killed after small plane, paraglider collide near Houston

FULSHEAR, Texas (AP) – Officials say two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider near Houston. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 208 took off on Tuesday from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston then collided midair with the paraglider around 9:40 a.m. about 50 miles to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas.
FULSHEAR, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

AMBER ALERT: Child abductions in Hondo

HONDO, Texas – An AMBER ALERT was issued from Hondo for child abduction. The victims are 8-year-old Ariana Wright, 9-year-old Lucas Wright and 11-year-old Jonathan Wright. All three are white and were last seen possibly all green outwear. The suspect is a white male possibly wearing all green outwear. If you have any information please call 911. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS...
HONDO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Angel Lucy Funeral Home donates nearly 3,000 toys to children in need

VICTORIA, Texas – Angel Lucy Funeral Home hosted its annual toy giveaway in which they gave out nearly 3,000 toys to about 1,000 children in the Crossroads. This year’s event was a little different due to some changes with COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of the children who came to pick up their free gifts. Participants simply drove through the funeral home parking lot, stopping at a booth that provided them with free popcorn and funnel cakes provided by one of the volunteers from the event. They then pulled around towards the front in which families received three toys for each child, with Santa Clause helping assist load the presents into the cars.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Woman attempts to rebuild home, says contractor stole $45,000

VICTORIA, Texas – Sheila Canales claims a contractor ripped her off after she hired him to rebuild part of her home. In April of 2020, Canales, her mother, and son experienced the sudden tragedy of their house catching on fire. Trying to move on from this unfortunate incident, Canales hired a contractor who she claims has scammed her for $45,000. Without even completing the labor to fix the stairwells, bathroom walls, or hallways. Since then she’s been working two jobs trying to pay off her home. As a result from this experience, her stress levels have increased and she feels helpless without the ability to move back into her home because the contractor hasn’t completed his work.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VPD Retirement Walkout ceremony honors 2 longstanding officers

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 16, two longtime leaders from the Victoria Police Department retired from the force. After many years serving the community, Lieutenant Mike Tatum and Sergeant Julian Huerta received their lifetime achievement awards. While VPD held a private retirement walkout ceremony, attendees still gathered together to share in this unique moment. Formerly the ceremony happened in...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Home fire caused by cigarette ashtray, officials say

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Dec. 14, just after midnight the Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office worked a fire located in the 3500 block of Brayer road. Firefighters put down the blaze in just one hour. Officials reported the family was inside the home at the time the fire began, but everyone got out safely. Lieutenant Marshall Frazier investigated the cause, finding out it was a tin can used to put out cigarettes. The family’s pet was missing for a time, but three hours later the dog appeared without any injuries. Lt. Frazier said firefighters had to enter the home from the outside put out the fire.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Texas Task Force on Concert Safety holds second in-person meeting

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Governor Greg Abbott’s Texas Task Force on Concert Safety held their fourth meeting and second in-person meeting, in Bryan, Texas. The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) hosted the meeting. Public safety and industry experts, as well as expert contributors and local authorities, met to discuss the best practices for concert safety. Last week, the task force held their previous meeting at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
BRYAN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Officials arrest fugitive from DeWitt county in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Officials arrested a DeWitt county fugitive in Austin, Texas. While on the look out, the Austin police department violent crimes task force identified, located, and arrested the suspect who was responsible for multiple robberies. Evan Miller is currently held at Travis County Sheriff’s Office Jail for an unrelated felony warrant from DeWitt county. Consequently Miller was charged...
AUSTIN, TX
Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

