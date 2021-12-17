Woman killed in hit and run near Dairy Road and Huvar

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, December 17, 2021 around 1:39 a.m., Victoria Police responded to the 5800 block of Dairy Road about a person who was hurt in partially in the roadway. The woman was taken to a hospital where she passed away. The victim was Danielle Urias, 33, of Victoria.

Anyone with information regarding this auto pedestrian fatality is asked to contact VPD’s Traffic Safety Investigator Officer Erickson at 361-485-3730 or to remain anonymous call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

