Sloppy start to the weekend, White Christmas unlikely

As a low-pressure system comes into the Pacific Northwest, a period of active weather has started in the Western United States. Lower altitudes in the West should expect moderate to locally heavy rainfall tonight through Friday, while significant snowfall, already affecting the Cascades and Northern Rockies today, will spread into the Sierra and Central Rockies tomorrow and Christmas Eve.
A winter storm system could bring a rare white Christmas to parts of the U.S., with some grappling with the possibility of snow piling up to 10 feet high. The incoming storm is expected to hit regions in close proximity to sea level, including Oregon and Washington states, according to the National Weather Service.
Grand County is preparing for a snowy holiday as a storm moves in Thursday night that could bring up to two feet of snow to some parts of the county through Sunday. The western and northern parts of Grand County including Rabbit Ears Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park are under a winter storm watch from Thursday afternoon through early Christmas morning. The National Weather Service forecasts 10-20 inches with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.
Temperatures warm to end the week. Christmas will be warm, not white and a little wet. The latest model trends are backing off on significant rainfall Christmas Eve/Day, light rain and drizzle. The better chance of soaking rain is Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures remain too warm for snow through the end of December. New Year's Day might be the start of lasting colder weather.
With Christmas just a few days away, you may be wondering what the odds are of us getting snow on Christmas. Well, this year, the odds are zero. It’s going to be in the 70’s. But what are the odds in any given year? As you might imagine, the odds are very low. The map below, put together by NOAA, shows that the odds are less than 10%. And the odds are much less than 10% for us. Because it snows so infrequently here, it’s very hard to say what the true odds are for us. Best estimate is something around 1%. That said, the last time it snowed near Christmas was in 2010 when it snowed on the 26th. It actually started about 1:00 AM – so it just missed snowing on Christmas.
It’s another cold morning, but we’ll warm up nicely by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies this morning become more cloudy by the afternoon. Most of today should stay dry, although a few isolated showers are possible later this evening. Temperatures continue to warm tomorrow (Christmas Eve). It does...
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While we won’t see snow on Christmas in 2022, Northeast Ohioans can look forward to some very mild temperatures this year. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Christmas weekend calls for afternoon and evening showers on Friday with more rain likely during the day on Christmas. Showers will taper off and Sunday will see a bit of sun before rain and snow showers return late in the day.
Snow in the Willamette Valley appears increasingly likely in the days after Christmas and travel is expected to be challenging all around the holiday as snowy weather moves into Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, turning roads icy and potentially dangerous. Snow this weekend looks likelier in Eugene than further north...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are still on our way to record warmth, and strong winds, this Christmas Eve. Before and after, today and Christmas, still warm and breezy. There’s no White Christmas in this forecast, but later in the story I look at the historical chance of snow in Lubbock on Christmas.
