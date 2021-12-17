ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Woman charged with homicide for involvement in deadly I-79 crash in October

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZDtp6_0dQ1h0S400

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman is now charged in the October crash that killed a Washington County nurse.

Holly Davis, 56, died when she was hit head-on by a driver on Interstate 79.

Washington County District Attorney Jason M. Walsh announced that Kristina Coyne, 26, of Washington, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police with criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence.

Investigators say Coyne never should have been behind the wheel.

Police say she was driving while intoxicated in the wrong direction on the road.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, at about 2 a.m., Washington County 911 started receiving calls from drivers on I-79 seeing a vehicle going the wrong direction.

The preliminary accident reconstruction revealed Coyne traveled five miles in the wrong direction on I-79 North at an speed of at least 70 mph, when she crashed head-on into the other vehicle.

On Nov. 15, lab results indicated that Coyne’s blood alcohol content was 0.200% during the time of the crash.

We previously talked to the victim’s son, Jamar Davis.

Jamar said his mom was a certified nursing assistant for more than 35 years, and was known for dancing with patients.

He says someone anonymously paid for all of her funeral expenses, and believes it came from someone she took care of.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man died after a crash Thursday morning in Monroeville, police said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened shortly after 8 a.m. at Mosside Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The man who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital, where...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Penn Hills homicide investigation

PENN HILLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After six months, Allegheny County Police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation. 23-year-old Tracy Carpenter of Plum Borough was arrested Thursday afternoon for criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearm related charges. Penn Hills Police responded to a shooting on June...
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas murder suspect working in Pittsburgh arrested

PITTSBURGH — A man suspected of murder in Texas was arrested Wednesday in Pittsburgh not long after police were called to a store where he was working, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said. Joseph Tedder, 22, had been wanted out of Austin, Texas, since early November in connection...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
County
Washington County, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Remains identified after Mississippi man's pre-execution tip

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found following a tip from an inmate prior to his execution last month. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. Her body was found on land that had once belonged to her family in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Home Alone’ actor Devin Ratray accused of domestic violence

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities in Oklahoma arrested “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray on Wednesday to face domestic violence charges, according to multiple reports. A representative from the Oklahoma City Police Department told Fox News that the actor “turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out.” He faces charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery, according to the news network.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family of murdered woman Gabby Petito creates foundation in her memory

A new foundation aims to honor the memory of Gabby Petito by helping families find missing persons and also by assisting survivors of domestic violence. Gabby Petito’s family started The Gabby Petito Foundation, saying they “wish to turn their personal tragedy into positive change by supporting those on the front lines doing critical and lifesaving work.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Another danger to illicit drug users: Animal tranquilizer

CHESTER, Vt. — (AP) — Brooke Goodwin came home one night last March after being out with friends. She had just turned 23 the day before, had a good job and was planning to go away with friends the following weekend. Her mother, whose bedroom is next door to the kitchen, heard her daughter get some food and go to bed.
CHESTER, VT
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
83K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy