Woman charged with homicide for involvement in deadly I-79 crash in October

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman is now charged in the October crash that killed a Washington County nurse.

Holly Davis, 56, died when she was hit head-on by a driver on Interstate 79.

Washington County District Attorney Jason M. Walsh announced that Kristina Coyne, 26, of Washington, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police with criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence.

Investigators say Coyne never should have been behind the wheel.

Police say she was driving while intoxicated in the wrong direction on the road.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, at about 2 a.m., Washington County 911 started receiving calls from drivers on I-79 seeing a vehicle going the wrong direction.

The preliminary accident reconstruction revealed Coyne traveled five miles in the wrong direction on I-79 North at an speed of at least 70 mph, when she crashed head-on into the other vehicle.

On Nov. 15, lab results indicated that Coyne’s blood alcohol content was 0.200% during the time of the crash.

We previously talked to the victim’s son, Jamar Davis.

Jamar said his mom was a certified nursing assistant for more than 35 years, and was known for dancing with patients.

He says someone anonymously paid for all of her funeral expenses, and believes it came from someone she took care of.