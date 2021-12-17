ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Wreath-laying to honor veterans at Clarksburg cemetery

By Chris Marrs
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDMPd_0dQ1gyZA00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Knights of Columbus honored veterans by placing wreaths at their gravesites in Clarksburg on Friday afternoon.

The Catholic Fraternal Service Organization reached out to the Wreaths Across America program wanting to honor veterans’ gravesites at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg. The cemetery has 840 veteran tombstones.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company donated most of the money needed to purchase the wreaths and also had 16 volunteers helping with Friday’s project.

“Veterans Affairs is a very important charitable opportunity for our company in serving our neighbors here,” said Samantha Norris, BHE GT&S Communications. “Whether that be hiring, employing veterans when they come back and giving them a good opportunity to better their families or sustaining the legacy here in our community for events like this.”

Johnson Elementary students spreading kindness with art

“First thing you want to do is to remember your veterans, to honor them and then make sure, pass on to other generations what the veterans have done and people in the military do for the country,” said Anthony Ovies, Knights of Columbus. “Without our freedoms and them fighting for our freedoms, we would not have freedoms.”

The Knights of Columbus will have a wreath-laying ceremony at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Holy Cross Cemetery. That ceremony will be free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Volunteers#Holy Cross Cemetery#The Clarksburg Knights#Veterans Affairs#Bhe Gt S Communications#Johnson Elementary#The Knights Of Columbus
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,495 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 9 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,251 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WBOY 12 News

U.S. Air Force recognizes Fairmont State program for it’s excellence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont State University program was recognized for its excellence.   The United States Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps and Aviation Accreditation Board International Flight Academy Annual Review in Atlanta recognized the university’s JROTC flight program.  It was among four universities named with notable programs.  Nine high school students in the program completed training to receive […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy