As a young man in my native Venezuela, I was kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas and held for two weeks. Shortly after that, I left the country due to continuing threats. I was blessed to settle in Evansville, where I felt accepted and welcomed right away. I was able to finish my degree in mechanical engineering, start a family and build a business—but many immigrants have not been afforded the benefits of legal status as I was.

