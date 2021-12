And there it is. The NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This announcement had been expected, and now it is official. The league is in COVID purgatory at the moment, with 50 games needing to be rescheduled. The league will use the February 6-22 Olympic break in the schedule to reschedule the games that have been postponed. The Rangers only had one game that needed to be rescheduled from the recent string of postponements, but had two in November that were postponed.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO