The Browns held no pity party in Berea one day after losing to the Raiders, 16-14, on a 48-yard field goal as time expired. For one thing, players weren’t at team headquarters because they had Dec. 21 off, and all meetings are remote because of COVID protocols. For another, they have no time to feel sorry for themselves because they leave for Green Bay on Dec. 24 to play the Packers on Christmas Day.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO