The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) updated its work to educate consumers on their rights and protections regarding utility shutoffs, programs to assist with utility arrears, and information for those seeking heating assistance this winter. While the utility shutoff moratorium that was originally enacted by the State Legislature in May 2020 will end on Dec. 21, 2021, consumers have several options to ensure they are not disconnected. New York State Public Service (PSC) regulations prohibit utilities from disconnecting residential customers for a two-week period encompassing Christmas and New Year’s Day.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO