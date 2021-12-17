ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Bobcat & kittens spotted roaming FGCU campus

By Michael Raimondi
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A bobcat and her three kittens are roaming around Florida Gulf Coast University this week.

Graduate Student Ella Guedouar said this is the first time she’s heard about a bobcat and kittens on campus.

Several people said they saw the mom and kittens around campus this week. Guedouar has trail cameras set up in conservation areas around campus. She caught a male bobcat last summer. So far, no video of the family.

Guedouar wants to study the big cats’ movement. She said where they go and how they act can show how healthy our ecosystem is.

“We know they’re here, and we wouldn’t expect them to be here because we developed this land,” she said. “We’re kind of like an island in the wilderness. That’s very special. We allow wildlife to live and co-exist with us.”

Ecology Professor Win Everham heard about the bobcats. He worked with a design team on campus to create eight signs warning drivers about the family.

Everham put the eight signs into the ground just off some of the major roads around campus. He wants people to watch out for the bobcats.

“There could be a disaster in the making,” Everham said. “Maybe making these signs and putting them up would remind people we share the campus with a lot of wildlife.”

The signs will stay for now. Everham said police are appreciative of any signs asking people to be cautious and slow down.

Guedouar will work on a research project focusing on the bobcat mother and kittens.

