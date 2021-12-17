ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. wheelchair basketball star signs to play at Edinboro University

By Matteo Iadonisi
 5 days ago

"I've always wanted to play sports and never really found anything because of my disability," said Jordan McCown. "But wheelchair basketball, like, came to me and I was like, this is something I want to do and I wanted to practice it and I wanted to be the best that I could be."

McCown, a 17-year-old student at Norristown Area High School, was born with
caudal regression syndrome.

"Basically, I was just born without the lower part of my spine, so I have to use crutches to get around," he said. "I live a normal life, pretty much."

McCown discovered wheelchair basketball by watching Disney Channel when he was 9 years old. Later, he joined Katie's Komets, a co-ed team from Philly which is a member of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association . He then attended camps at Edinboro University, located in the northwest corner of Pennsylvania.

"I've looked at other colleges throughout the time but always came back to Edinboro because, like, I felt at home there every single time I'd go there," he said.

Luckily for McCown, his skills netted him a scholarship at the university. Today, he signed a letter of intent alongside his family and friends.

"Day he was born, I said he was a champion. I mean it. I still believe that," said Michael McCown about his son. "I love seeing his achievements and his accomplishments and he's always been my superhero."

Jordan McCown hopes to score a championship for Edinboro University once he joins the team. His ultimate goal is to play in the Paralympic Games and earn a gold medal. And overall, he hopes to raise awareness for an inclusive sport that brings people with similar life experiences together.

"It's a great opportunity for anybody who wants to play basketball," he said. "You can go far."

To learn more about Edinboro University or Katie's Komets Wheelchair Basketball team
, visit their respective websites.

