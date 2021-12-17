Seneca Meadows grant benefits Waterloo Scout Troop 74

BSA Scout Troop 74 announced today that their upcoming community service projects and 2022 camping adventures will be funded thanks to a grant from Seneca Meadows.

Troop 74 is growing each year and adding more adventures/opportunities to their agenda. Most of the scouts haven’t been on campouts and they do not have the correct equipment to be safe, warm and comfortable in the outdoors. The grant will fund some supplies (i.e. sleeping pads, mess kits, etc.) for camping in 2022. During this winter the scouts will use their time to prepare themselves on how to make a meal plan, cook, work together as a team and enjoy the outdoors. Additional goals they aim to achieve from camping and scouting is to help build additional character traits that may not be available pursuits outside of scouting.

“Seneca Meadows continues to partner with Scouts above and beyond our expectations, and we are proud to partner with them,” offered Angela Pullen Troop 74 committee chairwoman.

