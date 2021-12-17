ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Seneca Meadows grant benefits Waterloo Scout Troop 74

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wd0Bv_0dQ1d2n000

BSA Scout Troop 74 announced today that their upcoming community service projects and 2022 camping adventures will be funded thanks to a grant from Seneca Meadows.

Troop 74 is growing each year and adding more adventures/opportunities to their agenda. Most of the scouts haven’t been on campouts and they do not have the correct equipment to be safe, warm and comfortable in the outdoors. The grant will fund some supplies (i.e. sleeping pads, mess kits, etc.) for camping in 2022. During this winter the scouts will use their time to prepare themselves on how to make a meal plan, cook, work together as a team and enjoy the outdoors. Additional goals they aim to achieve from camping and scouting is to help build additional character traits that may not be available pursuits outside of scouting.

“Seneca Meadows continues to partner with Scouts above and beyond our expectations, and we are proud to partner with them,” offered Angela Pullen Troop 74 committee chairwoman.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

212 Seneca County kids gets bikes for Christmas in Seneca Meadows Christmas Bike Promise

212 kids in Seneca County got bikes for Christmas in the Seneca Meadows Christmas Bike Promise. According to a company news release:. Seneca Meadows announced today that 212 children in Seneca County will receive a bicycle for Christmas. Last Saturday the families entered a drive-through contactless loop at the main entrance of the Seneca Meadows facility with all social distancing and hygiene protocols in effect per local and state guidelines. Through partnerships with Seneca County House of Concern, Seneca County Head Start, Safe Harbors, Ovid Food Pantry, Lodi Library and the Waterloo VFW eligible children and families were selected to participate.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

ITT Goulds Pumps makes $10,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County

ITT Goulds Pumps has made a $10,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity. There are many families in Seneca County in great need of adequate housing and it is the mission of HFHSC to eradicate that need. Over the past 20 years, HFHSC has provided housing to nearly 30 families while investing $2.3 million in those homes. HFHSC builds or renovates at least one home every year. The four homes from the 2021 building season are on schedule to be completed in early 2022. Two additional building projects are currently planned for 2022.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

COVID-19 numbers down in Tompkins County as students go home

Tompkins County health officials say their COVID-19 case numbers are beginning to come down. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa tells WENY-TV that a lot of college students have left for home, helping bring the Tompkins County number down. The county had experienced a recent increase in numbers, due largely to an outbreak of the Omicron variant on the Cornell University campus. Cornell cut short its fall semester, moved exams online and told students to go home for winter break as soon as they could.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, NY
Waterloo, NY
Society
County
Seneca County, NY
Seneca County, NY
Society
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy