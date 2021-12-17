ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Injured bald eagle rescued at Smithville Lake

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevY5_0dQ1ceIi00

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri wildlife officials rescued an injured bald eagle at a Kansas City-area lake Friday morning.

Corporal Brian Bartlett with the Missouri Department of Conversation responded to a call about the eagle at Smithville Lake in Clay County. He took the eagle to a veterinarian, but an x-ray did not find any gunshot wounds or broken wings.

Blood tests will determine whether the eagle is suffering from lead poisoning or a bacterial infection.

“A big thanks to all who participated in the rescue,” the Conversation Department posted on Facebook. “We’re hoping for a speedy recovery!”

After tests are performed, the eagle will be taken in for rehabilitation.

