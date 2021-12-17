ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured bald eagle rescued at Missouri lake

By Ashleigh Jackson
 6 days ago

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri wildlife officials rescued an injured bald eagle at a Kansas City-area lake Friday morning.

Corporal Brian Bartlett with the Missouri Department of Conservation responded to a call about the eagle at Smithville Lake in Clay County. He took the eagle to a veterinarian, but an x-ray did not find any gunshot wounds or broken wings.

Blood tests will determine whether the eagle is suffering from lead poisoning or a bacterial infection.

“A big thanks to all who participated in the rescue,” the Conservation Department posted on Facebook. “We’re hoping for a speedy recovery!”

After tests are performed, the eagle will be taken in for rehabilitation.

