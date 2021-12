Raleigh, N.C. — A second case of the coronavirus' omicron variant has been confirmed in North Carolina, a researcher said Wednesday. Dirk Dittmer, an immunologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said he couldn't provide specifics about the person infected with the fast-spreading variant, only that the case wasn't in Charlotte, where North Carolina's first omicron case was confirmed last week.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO