ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith announced on-air during Tuesday's edition of 'First Take' that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Smith, who appeared on the show virtually for the past two days, revealed that he tested positive for COVID. He said this is the reason for his absence during Monday's show. Smith stated he has gotten two Pfizer shots but has not yet receive a booster. He assured viewers that his symptoms were mild.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO