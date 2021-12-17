ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Station, AL

Help first responders help you by clearly marking your home with your address

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeDeV_0dQ1bajb00

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – When first responders leave Smiths Station Volunteer Fire and Rescue, their mission is to get to you in an emergency safely and quickly. This Holiday, first responders are asking families for a simple gift. Please, make sure your address is clearly labeled and visible on your mailbox.

“It’s ou biggest frustration. When we can’t find you, we can’t help you. Sometimes those extra minutes can make a big difference in the outcome. If it’s a medical call or a fire. A kitchen stove fire can go to a house fire in just a few minutes. A medical call can become much more serious in a few minutes, so it helps if your home is well-marked,” said Deputy Chief Daniel Sexton.

This Holiday Season, Smiths Station Fire and Rescue posted this to Facebook – “All we want for Christmas is numbers on your mailbox,” More specifically, they ask all families to place three-inch reflective numbers on a reflective mount and secure it to your mailbox or near your driveway’s entrance.

“It’s quick to do. It’s fairly inexpensive. You can buy safety label mailbox kits at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Amazon, all sorts of stores have them. For ten, $15-dollars or less, you can have this on your property and help make sure we find you in an emergency,” said Sexton.

Chief Deputy Sexton says the 20 or so department volunteers train to know every inch of the 35-square miles they cover. Still, adequately marked homes are vital in emergencies and take the guesswork out of an already stressful situation.

“We know it pretty well, but there is always that one home that stumps us; it could be a house with a long driveway that we are not sure if a house is there or if it leads to hunting property. Thinks like that,” said Sexton.

Smiths Station Fire and Rescue is dedicated to serving the 32,000 residents in Smiths Station. It’s a volunteer job they do because they care. So please, help them, help you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smiths Station, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Parsons Police up reward in dog killer search to $30,000

PARSONS, Kans. — Due to an abundance of support not just locally, but nationally, the Parsons Police Department has raised the reward to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ranger’s killer. More News from WRBL Ranger was a black, pure bred German Shepherd puppy owned by a PPD officer that was found dead […]
PARSONS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Volunteers#Home Depot#Weather
WRBL News 3

Police say September Columbus murder suspect shot victim and burned vehicle to hide evidence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man accused of a September Columbus murder made his first court appearance Thursday morning. 30-year-old Reuben Hensley was in Recorder’s Court facing murder and arson charges in the September 25, 2021 shooting death of 37-year-old Marjester Thornton. Hensley was recently arrested in DaKalb County, Ga., by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Heavy police presence on Veterans Parkway in North Columbus

UPDATE 12/22/21 7:59AM – Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard said police officers were involved in a foot pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop for a traffic stop. We are working to learn more details. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and Muscogee County Sheriff’s authorities are on scene near the 5900 block of Veterans […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
WRBL News 3

Columbus records 70th homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sometime before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 a shooting occurred in the parking lot of Wild Bill’s Party Store on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. This led to the shooting death of 27-year-old, DeQuantae Tarver, marking the 70th homicide in Columbus for 2021. Tarver was pronounced dead at the hospital […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Earthquake shakes small Alabama town overnight

CLANTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A small earthquake was reported overnight in Clanton, a small town in central Alabama. The earthquake was reported as a 3.1 magnitude quake by the U.S. Geological Survey and occurred at about 12:20 a.m. It was about six miles southwest of Maplesville and was at a depth of about 5.5 miles. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

In eulogy, Kamarie Holland’s great uncle sums up murder this way: ‘Evil has entered our community. Evil has affected our family’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 5-year-old girl brutally murdered last week was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon in Phenix City. Kamarie Holland’s father, Corey Holland, along with her little brother remembered the little girl with the release of doves at the conclusion of the graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. “One of the things that […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy