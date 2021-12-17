Letter: On punctuation

Leave it to Oren Spiegler to continue his anti-conservative rhetoric (Dec. 8 op-ed, “Supreme Court faces conundrum”). He can no longer defend the idiocy of the current administration, so now he has set his sights on the Supreme Court! In his op-ed, he calls a likely decision of the court he disagrees with as “tyranny of the minority.” Believe it or not, Mr. Spiegler, the decisions of the court rarely follow party lines. The media tries to portray the justices as “conservative” or “liberal,” but rarely do cases fall on political lines. This is a good thing, of course, as it demonstrates the constitutionality of the court. One example is that of the media portraying Justice Clarence Thomas as a “conservative.” If he was merely a conservative, he would not be in favor of marijuana legalization. You and many Democrats want to believe the court is political; it is not. The majority of decisions are based on the interpretation of constitutionality.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO