Letter: On punctuation

 5 days ago
For the first time in a very long time, Americans are afraid. The citizens of this nation, built on American Exceptionalism and Manifest Destiny, are quivering in their boots, shoes and slippers. Why? They’re afraid of Mexican rapists crossing the border in uncontrolled waves. They’re afraid of Russia invading...

Vail Daily

Letter: Correcting a headline

Your headline: “Manchin can’t support Dems’ $2T bill, possibly dooming it” is wrong and needs correcting. It surely should read “Manchin won’t ……. “ for clearly he can support it, if he chooses to. Nicholas Fickling. Edwards.
