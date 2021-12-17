ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

LEAD Program takes the pressure off court and jail systems

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaMYi_0dQ1bDd000

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Fayette County Deputy Chief Public Defender Scott Stanton’s job has changed tremendously over the last 15 years.

“Nearly everything I do now revolves around drugs,” Stanton said. “That wasn’t the case when I started this job 36 years ago.”

He said in the late 2000s and early 2010’s, drug cases swamped the court and jail systems so much that they are still playing catch up, costing the county and taxpayers money.  He added they have found that addiction is often the root cause for other criminal activity and that addicts’ outside crimes are often minor. So, treating the root cause of the problem, the addiction, in an individualized manner, betters multiple aspects of the community.

“The LEAD program is able to get these individuals to get the treatment that’s best for them,” Stanton added.  “Then that allows me to get them out of the jail and off the taxpayers’ dime.”

But there’s still work to be done. Now the program faces another issue, finding the room for treatment in the proper rehabs and treatment facilities, of which there are very few options in the mountain state.

“There’s just not enough of them for my office alone and I’m one of 55 counties,” Stanton said. “This is a medium-size office with a medium-size client base, I can’t get all my clients that need it. So then, put yourself in a place like Kanawha County or Cabell County where they have thousands of people.”

The program has helped over 240 people seek treatment this year alone.

If you or someone you know is an addict and needs help you can contact the LEAD office and they will point you in the right direction, no questions asked.  You can find that information here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Maverick Health offering free COVID-19 testing in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are traveling for the holidays, it is a good idea to get tested for COVID-19 before and after your trip. One local healthcare organization is hosting free COVID-19 tests at four schools in Greenbrier County beginning on Monday. Maverick Health will be at Western Greenbrier Middle School on December […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Law enforcement warns against impaired driving ahead of the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement are warning against the dangers of impaired driving during the busiest travel days of the year. Beckley Police Sergeant Jamie Wilhite said law enforcement will be out in the community throughout the holidays to look out for impaired drivers. He said key signs for impaired drivers include swerving, stopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
WVNS

Wyoming County man charged after allegedly fighting a police officer

HANOVER, WV (WVNS)– A Wyoming County man is facing multiple charges after an alleged altercation with law enforcement. According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a deputy with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Pad Fork Road where he heard reports of a man running up and down the road, […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Courthouse working to restore heat to first floor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Going to work was pretty chilly for some workers at the Raleigh County courthouse lately. For the past few weeks, employees were without heat throughout the first floor of the building. This is not the first issue the building has had with its air conditioning unit, as the building went without […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DHHR to send $400 to those part of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients will receive a one-time payment at the end of December. Are you eligible? The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, that TANF recipients who were active in the WV WORKS program in December 2021 and are […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
WVNS

The 42nd District will soon have new representation in Southern WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A vacant seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates is filled. On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Governor Jim Justice appointed Mike Honaker, of Lewisburg, to the 42nd District seat in the House of Delegates. This seat was left vacant earlier this year by the resignation of Berry Bruce. Honaker will […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Increased threats mean more law enforcement resources required in schools

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Increased numbers of threats about violence at schools means law enforcement agencies are stepping up their presence in schools. Sheriff Mike Fridley said Fayette County staffs full-time Student Resource officers at three schools in the county, but that puts a strain on the sheriff’s department’s already stretched resources. Fridley understands the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding theft suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on the morning of Monday, December 20, 2021, deputies responded to a theft at the ParMar Sunoco in Hico, West Virginia. Investigators discovered an individual took bolt cutters to a lock and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNS

What are the dangers of drowsy driving?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Drowsy driving can heavily impact the way a person drives, so what are the signs? According to the National Sleep Foundation, at least 50% of Americans admitted to driving while drowsy. 25% of Americans admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be commonly found in people who have slept […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

Fayette County law enforcement reflect on roles in LEAD Program

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– We recently introduced you to Dave Taylor and the Fayette County LEAD Program, a new initiative that offers low-level drug offenders treatment over incarceration. Now, we meet some of the officers involved in the program. The Fayette County LEAD program started in Montgomery, offering treatment over jail time to repeat low-level […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local law enforcement officer welcomed home from FBI academy

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — One man in Tazewell County got a special welcome home Friday, December 17. after spending nearly three months in Quantico. After spending eleven weeks in Quantico participating in the FBI National academy, Captain Jonathan Hankins of the Tazewell County Sheriffs department returned home to a sea of surprises, smiles, and celebration […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Gov. Northam announces grant funding to support local food systems across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced eight projects will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program. Projects that will benefit from this round of funding will support local food systems and includes new and existing meat […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
909
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy