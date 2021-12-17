JET Pet: Brad

‘Tis the season folks might adopt a pet to give as a Christmas gift – but - a pet should never be a surprise gift. A pet should be adopted for life, not just for Christmas. What makes any pet special is the bond that develops between human and animal. And when you give a pet as a gift, you are also giving responsibility – for time, attention, food, veterinary care – and a commitment for perhaps ten years or more. So it needs to be the right pet, at the right time, for the right reason.
