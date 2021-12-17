ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

JET Pet: Brad

yourerie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Brad! She is Friday night’s JET Pet from the ANNA...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
apr.org

Pets as Gifts, and Tornado Pets

‘Tis the season folks might adopt a pet to give as a Christmas gift – but - a pet should never be a surprise gift. A pet should be adopted for life, not just for Christmas. What makes any pet special is the bond that develops between human and animal. And when you give a pet as a gift, you are also giving responsibility – for time, attention, food, veterinary care – and a commitment for perhaps ten years or more. So it needs to be the right pet, at the right time, for the right reason.
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets

(WNDU) - One of the most frustration situations is house-training your pet, and some medical conditions are to blame, rather than behavior issues. To help you figure out the cause of urinary accidents in the home, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser has some helpful advice. If you want to...
PETS
Urbana Citizen

PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Winnie! Winnie is a 7-month-old spayed female Torti. She is a beautiful, sweet kitten who is friendly and would do well in just about any home. Winnie is affectionate and loves attention. Come meet her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You...
URBANA, OH
portasouthjetty.com

Food for pets

Animal Friends of Port Aransas hosted a pet food give away on Saturday, Dec. 11. AFPA bought $3,500 of food and $50 in blankets to giveaway to Port Aransas pet owners. The staff of Coldwell Banker Island Escapes also donated food and blankets to the give away. Betty Crawford of Port Aransas, left, talks with Connie Beane of AFPA. In […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ponca City News

Adoptable Pets

These 2 Underdogs would love to see you at our Holiday Open House on Friday, December 17th from 12-5pm. They have both been in our shelter for over 100 days, and a generous donor has agreed to sponsor their adoption fees! Kit has been with us for 261 days! Beanie has been with us for 186 days!
PETS
Leader-Telegram

The holiday pet

It was the year of 2020, the day after Christmas to be exact. And I heard my brother screaming down the hallway,”Reagan! Reagan! Mom needs us!”. I was confused, my brother is always making up weird stuff, but this time I listened, ”Alright Mason. Where is mom.”, I asked Mason.
PETS
odessapd.com

Pet A Puppy

All animals are adoptable from the Odessa Animal Shelter.
PETS
Fox40

Pets on the Patio

That means Home for the Holidays is here! Join us for Walk-In Adoption Events throughout the month of December for cats, dogs and rabbits along with SPONSORED adoptions fees by T E A M Bradshaw for the first 40 dog and 40 cat adoptions. AND 20 large breed dogs have been sponsored by an anonymous donor! How pawesome is that? PLUS, each adopted pet goes home with a holiday stocking filled with toys and treats during the month of December!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
South Whidbey Herald

Pet whispering

After a near-death experience, South Whidbey resident Maureen Belle decided to shift her focus in life to what she loves best: communicating with animals. She currently offers sessions for people to understand what their pets are saying, which can be as nuanced as each animal is unique. Fifteen years ago,...
PETS
foxsanantonio.com

Pet of the Week: Archie, pet royalty!

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Now more than ever, pets have a special place in our families and in our hearts. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
katzenworld.co.uk

Pets for Christmas?

With Christmas just around the corner, many families may be considering taking on a pet. However, with the many challenges that 2020 has thrown us, it can be easy to forget that life isn’t always as it is now. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing explains that although pets are...
PETS
thelinfieldreview.com

Pets on campus

Linfield junior, Shayla Wacker, has lived in Jane Failing for three years. She’s a secondary education and literature double major, working as a Resident Advisor. What makes her on campus life different? Her ten-pound Chihuahua mix named Olive. “I have a nice little snuggly dog who just likes to...
PETS
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter

Chris Stirn, Executive Director, and Liz Bierman, Shelter Manager. A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter, 420 Industrial Drive Naperville, IL 60563. Donations for the Wilbur fund for animals with special needs can be mailed to:. A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter. P.O. Box 2528. Naperville, IL 60567-2528.
NAPERVILLE, IL
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Dog at shelter for 1,130+ days hopes for Christmas home

DELAVAN, Wis. — Meet Tucker!. He's been at the Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan since Nov. 24, 2018. Volunteers at the shelter wrote an adorable post on Facebook hoping to find Tucker a home for the holidays. "Dear Santa Claus, Why doesn't anyone want me?" the post began. Tucker...
DELAVAN, WI
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
WTVC

Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips

An Atlanta waitress going through hard times was just happy to receive a $45 tip from a satisfied customer. But the customer didn't think that was enough. So she sent the waitress $500 via Cash App and then implored her social media friends to donate. And donate they did. Jazmine...
ATLANTA, GA
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy