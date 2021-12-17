Mahershala Ali on ‘Swan Song,’ the Film's Thought-Provoking Questions, and 'Blade'

I’ll admit it: I’m a sucker for clone-acting. One actor playing two people who look and think and talk exactly alike, but who still need to be perceived by the audiences as two different people? That’s the kind of acting challenge that requires a monster level of talent. Mahershala Ali was more than up to the task in Swan Song, the new sci-fi drama now streaming on Apple TV+. Ali stars as a man named Cameron, a husband and a father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Luckily for Cameron, he lives in a future where cloning technology has advanced so much, scientists like Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) are able to create healthy clones to replace sick people, and their families will be none the wiser. Not even the clones know they are clones. While Swan Song didn’t go the direction I was hoping it would, it was nonetheless a treat to watch Ali act circles around himself in this heartfelt, tender film.

