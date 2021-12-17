ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahershala Ali on ‘Swan Song,’ the Film's Thought-Provoking Questions, and 'Blade'

By Steve Weintraub
Cover picture for the articleWith writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Mahershala Ali about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented...

Cinema Blend

Mahershala Ali Talks What Wesley Snipes Coming Out To Talk About Him Taking On The Mantle Of Blade Really Meant To Him

Sharing the Blade mantle brought Mahershala Ali and Wesley Snipes together. Of course, most Marvel fans would love to see the two stars play the vigilante half-vampire at the same time. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards for now. That hasn’t stopped Snipes from shouting and blessing Ali as he becomes the MCU’s Blade. After hearing about the True Story star’s blessing, the Ali broke down what Snipes’ words meant to him.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Michelle Obama appears in ‘black-ish’ season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in ‘Swan Song’; and more

Black-ish‘s eighth and final season begins January 4, and for the season premiere, the Johnsons will be joined by a very special guest, Michelle Obama. Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They invite her to dinner, and to their surprise, Michelle accepts their invitation.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Swan Song’s Mahershala Ali Reveals What It’s Like To Have Himself As A Co-Star

Learning about the study of actors, and/or listening to professionals talking about the craft, one common lesson you’ll come across is that “acting is reacting.” It’s an emphasis on the idea that a performance isn’t just about delivering lines, but also finding a proper emotional response to what’s happening to a character in a given scene. Of course, there are instances where this is particularly difficult – such as when making a movie with extensive use of green screen, or when playing two separate roles that regularly interact in a story.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali shared the screen together in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight," and now the two have reunited for "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama from writer/director Benjamin Cleary that hits AppleTV+ this week. Harris plays Poppy, a musician, teacher, wife, and mother who is unlike the characters the actress has become known for. This is the opposite end of the spectrum from her James Bond franchise character Eve Moneypenny, a role Harris reprised earlier this year in "No Time to Die." I had the chance to briefly ask her about...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

‘Swan Song’ Star Mahershala Ali Talks Humanity Embracing Technology and His First Leading Role

The career evolution of retired emcee turned A-list actor Mahershala Ali has been nothing short of phenomenal to watch in real-time. Hiding in plain sight amongst the Hollywood elite, it’s easy to forget the Oakland-native is the first Black actor to win two Academy Awards in the same Best Supporting Actor category, as well as the first Muslim to grab an Oscar.
MovieMaker

Ben Cleary Had an Obsessive Thought. It Became Apple TV’s Swan Song

The idea for Ben Cleary’s directorial debut — the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali — began as an obsessive thought. Ali plays Cameron, a husband and father who finds out he has a terminal disease and must decide whether to participate in a groundbreaking new procedure that could transfer all of his memories to a genetically identical duplicate of himself in order to prevent his family from having to lose him. Ali also plays the duplicate, nicknamed Jack.
Detroit News

'Swan Song' review: Mahershala Ali leads solemn cloning drama

Cameron Turner is sick and he's not going to make it. He decides to undergo an experimental procedure to ensure the future of his family: He'll clone himself, and quietly insert his replica into his life to carry on as if nothing has happened. What his family doesn't know won't hurt them.
Decider

‘Swan Song’

I’ll admit it: I’m a sucker for clone-acting. One actor playing two people who look and think and talk exactly alike, but who still need to be perceived by the audiences as two different people? That’s the kind of acting challenge that requires a monster level of talent. Mahershala Ali was more than up to the task in Swan Song, the new sci-fi drama now streaming on Apple TV+. Ali stars as a man named Cameron, a husband and a father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Luckily for Cameron, he lives in a future where cloning technology has advanced so much, scientists like Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) are able to create healthy clones to replace sick people, and their families will be none the wiser. Not even the clones know they are clones. While Swan Song didn’t go the direction I was hoping it would, it was nonetheless a treat to watch Ali act circles around himself in this heartfelt, tender film.
Cleveland.com

Futuristic drama ‘Swan Song’ showcases Mahershala Ali — twice (review)

Mahershala Ali is a really good actor. That’s hardly news — he has won two Oscars — but his work in the new sci-fi-tinged drama “Swan Song” drives that point home. Among his many remarkable qualities as a performer is his ability to be completely present in scenes. That sounds simple, but you can feel it when an actor really is there, and it certainly isn’t all the time. With Ali, the most basic things, such as seeing what may be his new — and final — living quarters for the first time, feel fully experienced and informed by the roiling emotions, the conflicting thoughts behind his character’s eyes. And it’s all subtly done, without reaching or pushing. He delivers a grounded performance with so many emotional colors of mourning, resistance and longing — and he does it twice in one movie.
Vanity Fair

Swan Song, Starring Mahershala Ali, Is Sleek and Soulless

The future is a racially diverse Western Europe. That’s my chief takeaway from Swan Song, director Benjamin Cleary’s first feature after winning an Oscar for his short film Stutterer. In this new film, out on Apple TV+ December 17, Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali plays Cameron Turner, a husband and father who is dying of terminal illness, but hasn’t yet told that to his family, including his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris, who, like Ali, has received her greatest recognition from her turn in the best picture winner Moonlight).
fox35orlando.com

‘Swan Song’ review: Mahershala Ali stuns in Apple TV+’s sci-fi thinker

CHICAGO - If you knew you were dying and you could somehow spare your loved ones the heartache of your absence, would you do it? Even if it meant letting them live a lie?. That’s the essential question underpinning Irish writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s "Swan Song," a mournful sci-fi thinker that plays out as a headier, more humanistic "Black Mirror" episode. This time, the phones aren’t too much; they’re what might just solve our thorniest existential problems.
Boston Herald

‘Swan Song’ role gives Mahershala Ali a chance to soar as actor

With two Academy Awards and an impressive track record, Mahershala Ali is in the enviable position of being able to be very selective. “Swan Song,” a sci-fi fable written and directed by Ireland’s Benjamin Cleary and co-starring Naomie Harris and Glenn Close, has Cameron Turner (Ali) diagnosed as terminally ill but offered the chance to live on as a clone.
9to5Mac

How to watch the new movie ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV+, starring Mahershala Ali

Today, Apple TV+ premiered its latest original feature film: ‘Swan Song’. The near-future sci-fi movie stars Mahershala Ali in the lead role, as a man with a terminal illness who gets the chance to extend his existence through a perfect clone of himself. Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Glenn Close rounds out the cast.
