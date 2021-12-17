ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After record heat Friday, two waves of rain expected Saturday

WCNC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn approaching cold front is ramping up...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist
KCBD

Chance for record high temps on Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmth continues on the South Plains, with afternoon temps well above normal for this time of year. It will remain warm through the Christmas weekend, with a possibility of record afternoon temperatures on Friday and again on Sunday. That would mean an afternoon high in the 80s Friday and near 80 on Sunday.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox34.com

Chance for record high temps on Friday, Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmth continues on the South Plains, with afternoon temps well above normal for this time of year. It will remain warm through the Christmas weekend, with a possibility of record afternoon temperatures on Friday and again on Sunday. That would mean an afternoon high in the 80s Friday and near 80 on Sunday.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
WCNC

Minimal changes to the latest drought monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest United States drought monitor came out Thursday morning, Dec. 23. Although Charlotte recorded almost an inch of rain over the past week, conditions still look grim across the Carolinas. Neither North Carolina or South Carolina saw a change in the severe drought (D2). For...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy