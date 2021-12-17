ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Former Jail in Texas Awaits a Buyer Looking To Lock In a Sweet Deal

By Tiffani Sherman
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the oldest buildings in tiny Menard, TX, is now for sale. It'll take a buyer on the hunt for a unique living situation to lock in a deal. On the market for $225,000, the 1,320-square-foot structure once served as Menard County’s jail and courthouse. “It's really...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

Buyers rush to snap up rural Texas properties

Rural land sales in Texas continue to soar as buyers rush to purchase property for subdivisions, investments, farming or bucolic retreats, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Sales statewide surged to 9,331 in the third quarter, up 40 percent from a year ago, and...
TEXAS STATE
Mercury News

When buyers quickly call off the deal, then refuse to sign cancellation form

Q: We sold our primary residence and our seller’s agent changed the property status to pending sale. Early the following morning, the homebuyers canceled. We insisted that our seller’s agent quickly relist the property for sale, and he refused. We learned we could not relist our property without obtaining a signed cancellation form. Unbelievably, the first-time buyers in their mid-60s refused to sign the cancellation form “until it is clear they have no repercussions.”
REAL ESTATE
KIII 3News

Vehicle crashes into home on South Alameda Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to the 2900 block of South Alameda Street Wednesday afternoon when a car reportedly crashed into a home. Details are limited at this time, but at last report police told 3News the crash may have been alcohol-related. One person has been taken into custody, and at least one other person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man jailed in Pennsylvania wanted for Texas homicide

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh is wanted for homicide in Texas. Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of 22-year-old Joseph Tedder of Hutchinson, Kansas. But...
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

#TBT: Merry Christmas from old Corpus Christi department store Lichtenstein's

This is a throwback to a throwback of sorts, as the very first Throwback Thursday I ever wrote published on Nov. 13, 2013. The photo featured was of Lichtenstein's department store in downtown Corpus Christi, decked out for the holidays with a giant wreath bearing the words "The new Lichtenstein's wishes you a Merry Christmas" in the store's mezzanine.  ...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Hill Country#Sweet Deal
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Land Line Media

Fuel tax rate changes in effect Jan. 1

States from coast to coast are ringing in the new year with changes in fuel tax rates. About a dozen states applied changes over the past year ranging from a 6.8-cent-per-gallon increase for diesel in Virginia to a 4.5-cent rate drop for diesel in Connecticut. The biggest change was implemented...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
95.3 The Bear

Walmart Continues Closing Stores This Holiday Season

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Half Of All Cases In State Linked To Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4)– About half of all COVID-19 cases in Colorado are linked to the Omicron variant. There are confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Jefferson, El Paso and Garfield counties. (credit: Getty Images) State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said it is likely more widespread. “Even in the last few days we’ve seen a really rapid increase, and so at this point, we are now in our state lab seeing about 45% probably just below 50% of the PCR specimens being teated there do have this sg-target failure associated with Omicron,” said Herlihy. While case counts are expected to increase in Colorado with the holiday season, hospitalizations are at the lowest number in two months, with 1,026.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale Home Sells For Nearly $1 Million Over Listing Price

SUNNYVALE (KPIX) — We’re used to the hot Bay Area real estate market leaving us sticker shocked, but recently a Sunnyvale home’s selling price even caught the listing agent off guard. “By far the craziest that I’ve ever experienced,” said Rise Homes realtor Joe Polyak. The single-family home on Flin Way, which is 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, just sold for $823,000 over its original listing price. Polyak said the home next door recently sold for $2.6 million, and he valued his client’s home at around $2 million. He was stunned when it sold for $2.68 million...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Beaumont Enterprise

Retired Dallas Morning News reporter dies in car crash

DALLAS (AP) — Retired Dallas Morning News reporter Wayne Slater, who covered the rise of Texas governors Ann Richards and George W. Bush, has died in a car crash. He was 74. Slater died Monday after his vehicle collided with a pickup, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said Tuesday. It happened near Florence, the city north of Austin where Slater lived.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy