Former Jail in Texas Awaits a Buyer Looking To Lock In a Sweet Deal

DENVER (CBS4)– About half of all COVID-19 cases in Colorado are linked to the Omicron variant. There are confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Jefferson, El Paso and Garfield counties. (credit: Getty Images) State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said it is likely more widespread. “Even in the last few days we’ve seen a really rapid increase, and so at this point, we are now in our state lab seeing about 45% probably just below 50% of the PCR specimens being teated there do have this sg-target failure associated with Omicron,” said Herlihy. While case counts are expected to increase in Colorado with the holiday season, hospitalizations are at the lowest number in two months, with 1,026.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO