Eden Freeman returns to Sandy Springs as city manager

By Bob Pepalis
 5 days ago
The Sandy Springs City Council approved Mayor Rusty Paul’s selection of Eden E. Freeman as the next city manager.

Eden Freeman.

Freeman was assistant city manager for Sandy Springs from July 2011 to June 2014 and its grants administrator for two years before that.

Freeman most recently worked as deputy city manager of Greenville, S.C. There, she worked under John McDonough , who previously served as Sandy Springs city manager.

Paul said in the search for a new city manager, they were looking for somebody who knew Sandy Springs and the expectations of the community. “We are delighted that Eden is coming home,” he said.

“I am honored by the confidence the Mayor and Council have placed in me and am thrilled to be rejoining the team in Sandy Springs,” Freeman said. “There is a lot of exciting work ahead of us, and working together, I am confident we will continue to make Sandy Springs everything Mayor Eva Galambos and our other founding leaders dreamed it would be.”

Freeman replaced Andrea Surratt who resigned effective Nov. 17 .

She will be the third city manager for Sandy Springs. Dave Wells is filling the interim role until Freeman comes on board.

