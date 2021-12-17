Penélope Cruz Honored at MoMa's 2021 Film Benefit

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On a chilly gray morning in 2017, hours before the Milan City Council was to give Benedetta Barzini a gold medal for civil honor, she was at home with her filmmaker son, Beniamino Barrese, thumbing her nose at the whole business. “If they’re honoring me for the model thing, beauty isn’t a merit. Not at all,” she said in a bristly exchange captured in his 2019 documentary, The Disappearance of My Mother. A purple hat and scarf swallowed her silver hair, and a pair of thin wire glasses sat on her nose. No, she didn’t want to change into something more elegant. “I’m perfectly dressed for 11 o’clock in the morning!” she said, before heading out on her bike.
