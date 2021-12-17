ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Penélope Cruz Honored at MoMa's 2021 Film Benefit

By Britt Hennemuth
Vanity Fair
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, returned to an in-person celebration and program, reuniting New York's glitterati and film aficionados for a festive celebration of Academy Award–winning actor Penélope Cruz. Still fresh off her win for best actress at the Venice Film Festival...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
People

Diane Kruger on Penélope Cruz's 'Amazing' Marriage to Javier Bardem: They 'Put Their Family First'

The 355 star Diane Kruger describes her costar Penélope Cruz's relationship with her actor husband Javier Bardem to PEOPLE as "amazing." "Javier and her, they're just this amazing couple who put their family first, and so they go together as a unit," she said at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented by CHANEL, a Tribute to Penélope Cruz at MoMA on Tuesday night in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Penélope Cruz Rounds Off The Year In The Most Festive Dress

We can always count on Penélope Cruz to deliver high-octane glamour on the red carpet. And when better to do so than at the height of the festive season?. At a film benefit held in celebration of her illustrious career at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the 47-year-old Oscar-winner shone the brightest, naturally, in a dazzling custom Chanel ensemble. The look consisted of a scarlet dress – spun from the most luxurious iridescent silk fabric – that featured a bow detail on the front and an intricately bejewelled neckline for peak opulence. To top it all off, Cruz wore a pair of strappy black satin sandals, diamond earrings, and an up-do that put the emphasis on her full fringe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vanity Fair

Penélope Cruz Remembers the “Magical” Night She Spent With Karl Lagerfeld Shortly Before His Death

Penélope Cruz has only the fondest memories of the times she and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld shared before his death. The actress was honored for her body of work at the 14th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel, the fashion house where Lagerfeld served as creative director, in New York City on Tuesday where she recalled the last time she and the designer were together. “Actually, my last day with him was here in New York,” she told People at the event. “We were walking in Central Park at 12 at night and it was really magical.” Lagerfeld passed away in Paris in February 2019 at age 85 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Penélope Cruz honored at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City

Penélope Cruz received an honor in an in-person gala at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit. On December 14, Chanel presented and highlighted Cruz’s tremendous contributions to the entertainment industry. The 47-year-old Spanish actress gathered with actors and admirers, including Rebecca Hall, Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Penelope Cruz Talks Her Film Legacy, Pandemic and Platform Shifts During MoMa Film Benefit Career Tribute

Penélope Cruz was honored Tuesday night by the Museum of Modern Art in New York as part of a career tribute featuring frequent collaborator Pedro Almodóvar alongside fellow stars Lupita Nyong’o, Rebecca Hall and singer Rosalía. The 14th annual Film Benefit opened with Rajendra Roy, MoMa’s chief curator of film, and counted Cruz’s friend, singer and benefit co-chair Ricky Martin among its presenters. The evening also included Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger, Kristen Wiig, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann among its guest list, with a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Giveon closing out the night. The annual event helps raise funds to ensure works...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Shirley Maclaine
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
John Travolta
ETOnline.com

Penélope Cruz Reacts to 'And Just Like That's Big Death (Exclusive)

And Just Like That, Penélope Cruz is sharing her reaction to that shocking death on last week's premiere of the Sex and the City revival. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Cruz, who was being honored at the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit presented by Chanel Tuesday night, where the Parallel Mothers actress, who made a cameo in the franchise's second film, shared just what she thought about Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) unexpected passing.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Penélope Cruz on "Parallel Mothers"

She's a movie star who's spent years in the Hollywood spotlight, and won an Academy Award. But Penélope Cruz, who has found global acclaim, is at home in Spain, where she recently filmed her latest collaboration with director Pedro Almodóvar, "Parallel Mothers." Cruz talks with correspondent Holly Williams about a life beyond her wildest ambitions; balancing family and projects; and working with her husband, actor Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
Asia Media

‘MoMA Contenders 2021’ presents the past year’s most important films

“MoMA Contenders 2021” marks the return of the series in person at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum at UCLA. The series, which is organized by the Museum of Modern Art, offers audiences unique opportunities to see 2021’s most important and groundbreaking films just before awards season. Screenings are followed by intimate and revealing conversations with filmmakers and surprise guests. Marking the series’ seventh year at the Hammer, “MoMA Contenders 2021” features 10 nights of film from Jan. 5 through Jan. 27, 2022.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘Drive My Car’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win Top Prizes at L.A. Film Critics Association Awards 2021 (Full List)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) voted on the best achievements in film in 2021 on Saturday, announcing its award winners through its Twitter account. The organization named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s breakout drama “Drive My Car” as the best film of the year, with “The Power of the Dog” taking the runner-up slot. LAFCA flipped the two in the category of best director, awarding “Power of the Dog” helmer Campion with Hamaguchi as the runner-up. With its best picture win, “Drive My Car” has become one of fourteen films to win the top prize from the LAFCA and New York Film Critics Circle. Each of these films has gone on to become a best picture nominee.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moma#British Royal Family#Film Star#Chanel#Academy Award#American#Spaniards
Vanity Fair

Of Course Kris Jenner Is “Already Obsessed” With Pete Davidson

As of this moment, it’s unclear who is more excited about Kim Kardashian’s rumored relationship with Pete Davidson: the Skims founder herself, her fans, or the rest of her family. The reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, might be a little too hyped over her daughter’s new boyfriend of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MIX 107.9

No Social Media in Penelope Cruz’s Home

If you think that you’ll find Penelope Cruz’s kids on social media, think again. Penelope and her husband Javier Bardem are not allowing their 10-year-old and eight-year-old on social media until further notice. According to Cruz, “there is no protection for them, for brains that are still developing.” “No social media until at least 16, […]
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Review: 'Parallel Mothers,' with a superb Penélope Cruz, is Pedro Almodóvar at his best

In the opening moments of Pedro Almodóvar's "Parallel Mothers," a Madrid woman named Janis (Penélope Cruz) files a request to open a mass grave, sleeps with a hunky anthropologist and — cut to nine months later — gives birth to a baby girl. Almodóvar has never been afraid to throw a lot at his viewers, and this summary might at first suggest an incongruous narrative exercise, a reckless mix of genteel absurdity and historical gravity. But there is nothing remotely strained about what we see; the director, well into his late-period mastery at 72, now slips so nimbly among different emotional registers that you may wonder if there is even much of a difference. Everything here is connected and the story flows and flows, achieving a breathless momentum that reveals its intricate design only in retrospect.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Drew Barrymore Shares the Best Memory of Riding Keanu Reeves’ Motorcycle

Drew Barrymore may have gotten the best sweet sixteen present of all time thanks to her former co-star, Keanu Reeves. The Matrix star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during which he and the talk show host reminisced about a special moment they shared thirty years ago. Barrymore and Reeves first met when they starred together in Babes in Toyland in 1986, when Barrymore was only 11 years old. “Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?” Barrymore asked Reeves on the show. “I was at this club, and it was my 16th birthday, and you came in — this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change, please let me know — you walked in, and you grabbed my hand, and you took me outside, and you put me on your motorcycle, and we drove at the warp speed of my life.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Benedetta Barzini Has No Interest in Being Anybody’s Muse

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On a chilly gray morning in 2017, hours before the Milan City Council was to give Benedetta Barzini a gold medal for civil honor, she was at home with her filmmaker son, Beniamino Barrese, thumbing her nose at the whole business. “If they’re honoring me for the model thing, beauty isn’t a merit. Not at all,” she said in a bristly exchange captured in his 2019 documentary, The Disappearance of My Mother. A purple hat and scarf swallowed her silver hair, and a pair of thin wire glasses sat on her nose. No, she didn’t want to change into something more elegant. “I’m perfectly dressed for 11 o’clock in the morning!” she said, before heading out on her bike.
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy