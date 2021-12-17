Penélope Cruz Honored at MoMa's 2021 Film Benefit

Drew Barrymore may have gotten the best sweet sixteen present of all time thanks to her former co-star, Keanu Reeves. The Matrix star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, during which he and the talk show host reminisced about a special moment they shared thirty years ago. Barrymore and Reeves first met when they starred together in Babes in Toyland in 1986, when Barrymore was only 11 years old. “Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?” Barrymore asked Reeves on the show. “I was at this club, and it was my 16th birthday, and you came in — this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change, please let me know — you walked in, and you grabbed my hand, and you took me outside, and you put me on your motorcycle, and we drove at the warp speed of my life.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO