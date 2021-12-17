ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Rule is handing out NFTs to his kids for Christmas

By Tashara Jones
 5 days ago
Ja Rule says he is giving out NFT's for Christmas. WireImage, Reuters

Rapper and tech enthusiast Ja Rule is doing away with Christmas gifts this year, and giving out NFTs to his children for the holiday season.

“The kids are big now… I like to give them stuff that [is] more meaningful now in the financial world, and in the investment world… so I probably will give them some cool NFTs this Christmas and get them into the art world,” he told Page Six.

Rule has three kids, with Aisha Murray in their teens and twenties. NFTs — “non-fungible tokens” — can contain digital images, animated GIFs, songs and more.

“I want to get my kids into the NFT space,” Rule said. “I think I want to do that for them this Christmas ’cause it’s cool and different. It is an investment, stuff that they can have to watch and grow with them as they are getting older because it’s gonna be a great investment.”

The Queens rapper grew up a Jehovah’s Witness, and told us that he celebrated his first Christmas when he was twelve. “I never got to celebrate Christmas, ever, because I’m Jehovah’s Witness,” he said. “So when I was around 12, that is when I celebrated my first birthday — and probably my first Christmas, for that matter.”

He added: “I took on Christmas as one of my favorite holidays. For me it’s more about giving, and I’m the breadwinner in the family … I like to give to everybody. It makes me happy to see everybody else smile and be happy and get them the things that they want.”

He’s also looking forward to his “Vibes Concert Series” show on Jan. 6th at Sony Hall.

Comments / 0

