72-Year-Old Man Dies In Midland County House Fire

A 72-year-old man died in a house fire in Midland County early Friday morning, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a home on East Bradford Road in Mount Haley Township to assist the Midland Township Fire Department in investigating a house fire that took the life of the 72-year-old man.

They say the fire was reported at 4:33 a.m. Friday, and the initial caller advised that the single-story brick home was fully engulfed in flames.

According to deputies, the man was the only resident of the home, and was found in his bedroom by fire personnel.

They say the State Fire Marshal was contacted, and arrived on scene to help in determining the cause of the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says damage estimates are unknown at this time, but the structure looks to be a total loss.

The incident remains under investigation. However, deputies say initial indications are that the fire is believed to have been accidental.

Midland Township Fire Department was originally dispatched to the scene. They were later helped by Lee Township Fire Department, Homer Township Fire Department, Breckenridge/Wheeler Township Fire Department, Mid-Michigan EMS, and Midland County Sheriff’s Office personnel.