FedEx in Inglewood receives company’s first all-electric delivery vehicles

By City News Service Inc.
 5 days ago
| Photo courtesy of BrightDrop

Five electric light commercial vehicles from BrightDrop are headed to the FedEx Express facility in Inglewood Friday.

FedEx is the first customer to receive the EV600, an all-electric, zero-tailpipe emissions delivery vehicle from BrightDrop, the new electric delivery and logistics business from General Motors.

FedEx plans to deploy additional EVs in the California market as they become available, according to a statement.

The five EVs will be housed and maintained in the Inglewood FedEx Express facility. To support the new technology, FedEx is building charging infrastructure across its facilities throughout California.

The delivery of the five EVs will be at 10 a.m. at the FedEx Express facility, 687 N. Eucalyptus Ave., Inglewood.

