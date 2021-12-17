JFK Memorial Hospital donates toys to Galilee Center

JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio donated toys collected for the Galilee Center, a non-profit that fulfills the food, clothing, and basic needs of local disadvantaged children, families, and farmworkers in the east valley.

JFK employees have been collecting toys for the drive. The toys were packed into a truck that will be delivered to the organization's headquarters in Mecca.

It's just in time for the holiday season!

To learn more about the Galilee Center, visit: https://galileecenter.org/

