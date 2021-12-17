ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Weekend kicks off with scattered rain, cold temperatures in Connecticut; wintry mix possible

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12 meteorologists say today will see on-and-off rain as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s. Some areas will see a wintry mix. Today will start with a wintry mix and...

