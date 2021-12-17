ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill. What...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

House progressives beg Biden to enact parts of $2T spending bill

The leader of a group of 95 left-wing House Democrats called on President Biden Wednesday to take executive action implementing portions of the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act. The statement from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) came three days after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced he could not support the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Democrats#House#Energy
Washington Examiner

Joy Reid's cheap shot at red states ignores blue state woes

MSNBC’s Joy Reid wants to talk about how residents of West Virginia and Kentucky are poor but their senators are rich. Perhaps this would be a good time to reevaluate the liberal policies that she holds so dear. Obviously upset by West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tanking President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

In the Spirit of Christmas, I Will Give Joe Manchin the Smallest Benefit of the Tiniest Doubt

On Wednesday morning, Manu Raju of CNN reported about a Tuesday night conference call involving Senator Joe Manchin and the rest of the Democratic senatorial caucus. Judging by a thread on Raju’s electric Twitter machine, Manchin told his putative colleagues in the party that he still has “concerns” about the Build Back Better bill, chief among them his existential terror of inflation. Optimists chimed in with the inevitable, “Hey, at least they’re still talking” happy-chat. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer apparently told them he still intends to bring a motion-to-proceed vote on BBB after the holidays so that Manchin—and every damn Republican—can go on record opposing enormously popular programs that will help millions of people. But Schumer also left open the possibility that some kind of agreement could still be reached with Manchin. Which I don’t believe for a second, but what the hell, it’s Christmas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy