After Just Two Years On The Force, Officer Holley’s Already Making An Impact In Curtis Bay

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police is collecting donations for Officer Keona Holley, who was shot and wounded in what police are describing as an ambush shooting Thursday in Curtis Bay. The FOP is asking anyone who wishes to send a check to make it payable to FOP Lodge 3 and mail it to 3920 Buena Vista Ave., Baltimore, MD 21211 and to be sure to include “PO Holley” on the check’s memo line. Anyone wishing to make a credit card donation may call Lodge 3 at 410-243-9141. The donations are not tax-deductible, according to the FOP. Holley remains hospitalized at the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Two men have been charged in connection with Holley’s shooting and the homicide of Justin Johnson in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/BHmv9Qd3jY — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) December 18, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO