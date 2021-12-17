ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

After Just Two Years On The Force, Officer Holley's Already Making An Impact In Curtis Bay

 5 days ago

Officer Keona Holley has only been on the Baltimore...

CBS Baltimore

Police Used Cameras, License Plate Readers To Connect Two Men To Shooting Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley And Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police used cameras and license plate readers to connect two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, to the shooting of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and a homicide. These are the suspects police say they’re charging for the shooting of Officer Keona Holley @HellgrenWJZ pic.twitter.com/ROKv3wocMu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 17, 2021 “What we have is a number of cameras—personal home cameras—along with license plate readers—putting the puzzle together with both of them lead us to a vehicle. When we found the vehicle, we found the person of interest,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said. But police have yet to determine the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Fraternal Order Of Police Collecting Donations For Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police is collecting donations for Officer Keona Holley, who was shot and wounded in what police are describing as an ambush shooting Thursday in Curtis Bay. The FOP is asking anyone who wishes to send a check to make it payable to FOP Lodge 3 and mail it to 3920 Buena Vista Ave., Baltimore, MD 21211 and to be sure to include “PO Holley” on the check’s memo line. Anyone wishing to make a credit card donation may call Lodge 3 at 410-243-9141. The donations are not tax-deductible, according to the FOP. Holley remains hospitalized at the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Two men have been charged in connection with Holley’s shooting and the homicide of Justin Johnson in Baltimore.   pic.twitter.com/BHmv9Qd3jY — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) December 18, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Arrested In Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley’s Shooting & Separate Murder Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, and they’re suspected of carrying out a murder hours later, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday. Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are charged with attempted murder in Officer Holley’s shooting and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed early Thursday in Yale Heights, Harrison said. “These incidents are tragic reminders of the culture of violence that pervades Baltimore. Life is precious and sacred, but unfortunately, there are those who have no regard for it,” the commissioner said. “BPD is committed...
BALTIMORE, MD
cbslocal.com

Prayer Vigil Held For Health Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A prayer vigil was held outside the Shock Trauma for Baltimore police officer Keona Holley Thursday night. The mother of two is on life support after an ambush shooting early Thursday morning. The vigil happened just hours after police announced the arrests of two men accused...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Ravens HC John Harbaugh sends prayers for Officer Holley

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh began the team's news conference on Friday by sending prayers and best wishes to Baltimore police officer Keona Holley, who was shot in an ambush on Thursday. "I just want to start off by sending out our best wishes to Keona Holley and her...
BALTIMORE, MD
Comments / 0

Community Policy