Dinwiddie County, VA

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit on coming to Dinwiddie on Tuesday

By Amelia Heymann
 5 days ago

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County announced that it will be hosting one of the Virginia Department of Health’s five mobile COVID-19 units on Tuesday.

The clinic will be offering first, second, third and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer will be available for children 5-years-old and up, while the other two will only be available to people 18-years-old and up.

This clinic will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 28, at the Dinwiddie County Government Center located at 14010 Boydton Plank Road.

Virginia Health Commissioner Advises Against J & J Booster, talks holiday COVID safety

Walk-ins will be accepted by you can also register on-site or online using one of the QR codes below:

