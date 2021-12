General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous-vehicle unit remains on schedule to start charging for taxi rides, despite a change at the top of the operation’s leadership. Cruise Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann left the company abruptly just as GM is applying to California authorities for permission to charge for robotaxi rides in San Francisco. The departure raised the question of whether GM would delay starting the business, which is slated to begin once the company gets the regulatory approval.

