GRTC to pilot on-demand services during labor shortage

By Emma North
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many people in the Richmond region rely on GRTC services to make it to and from work, including people working late-night or early morning shifts. GRTC announced on Friday that they will be offering on-demand services for riders like this during labor shortages.

Starting Monday, certain GRTC routes will be ending service early at 11 p.m. or starting service late at 6 a.m. In order to lessen the potential strain on riders there will be new on-demand service options.

On weekdays from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., people will soon be able to request on-demand services including Uber rides. The condition is people will be allowed one ride request per day and the pickup and drop-off must be at GRTC bus stops.

GRTC service cuts coming in December due to staffing shortage

These services will also be a part of GRTC’s Zero Fare operations. People will be able to request a ride over the phone with Uber, UZURV or a GRTC small vehicle by calling 804-358-4782. Users should allow around 30 minutes for their ride to arrive. There will also be wheelchair accessible options.

Starting later this winter, people will be able to download Uber’s app and use it to request a ride from one bus station to another. This option will be phased into service further into the pilot program.

“We are excited to pilot this new on-demand service to ensure no rider is disadvantaged by GRTC’s temporary service adjustments on some routes. Although the bus schedule impacts are modest, we know most riders are commuting to or from work and rely on us to be there on time,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm. “This pilot not only preserves service for these late night and early morning commuters, it will also yield data to study in the GRTC service area for demand of an on-demand mobility service.”

All riders must wear their mask.

GRTC rides to remain free through June 2025

Richmonders will have access to free public transportation through June 30, 2025 following the a grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. During that time, a study will be conducted to determine how fare-free transportation impacts the Richmond community.
