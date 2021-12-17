Family Pleads For Help To Find Hit-And-Run Driver Behind Wheel Of Stolen U-Haul Truck

Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division need help in locating the suspect involved in a hit-and-run injury crash in Sun Valley. Authorities say they responded to an injury crash involving a motorcycle on SR-443 and 7th Avenue in Sun Valley. It happened on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 around 6:53 pm. A white Chevrolet Suburban was involved in the crash that severely injured a motorcycle rider. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. Right now it's unclear where that driver is. Authorities say there is damage on the right rear side of the vehicle.

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO