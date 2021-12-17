ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Family Pleads For Help To Find Hit-And-Run Driver Behind Wheel Of Stolen U-Haul Truck

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichaela Dodsworth is remembering her 77-year-old father...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

West St. Paul Community Helps Family Search For ‘Lifetime Of Memories’ Stolen In U-Haul Truck

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota family’s cross-country move turned into a nightmare before they even hit the road. They woke up Tuesday morning to find their 26-foot U-Haul truck stolen from their driveway in West St. Paul. “When that stuff gets ripped from you, it literally felt like they … stole our whole house,” Jason Horn said. Jason and his family of six planned to move to Texas Tuesday. Inside the truck was a lifetime of memories, including Lily’s 4-year-old son’s baby keepsakes. “His hat, his first outfit, my stuff that I’ve earned, my diploma, my CNA degree. Like a...
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Hit And Run#Haul Truck#Pembroke#Traffic Accident
CBS Minnesota

Crystal Police Seek Help Finding Vehicle Involved In Hit And Run

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crystal Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run. The Crystal Police Department tweeted Saturday that they are looking for a 2005-2008 white Ford Focus with hood, grille, and windshield damage. CPD responded to a pedestrian hit and run crash today. We are looking for a 2005-2008 white Ford Focus with hood, grille, and windshield damage. Call 911 or tip line with info 763-531-1046 (stock photo- not actual vehicle) pic.twitter.com/6sV3zU0lOP — Crystal MN Police (@CrystalMNPolice) December 19, 2021 Authorities ask anyone with information to call 763-531-1046 or call 911.  
CRYSTAL, MN
Delaware County Daily Times

Glenolden police looking for help finding hit-and-run driver

GLENOLDEN — Police are looking for help in solving a hit-and-run accident this past Sunday evening. It was around 5:30 p.m. when Richard Flick, 56, was raking leaves to the curb for pick up before heading inside for dinner at his home on Elmwood Avenue in Glenolden when a car sped by and Flick was thrown to the ground.
GLENOLDEN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX Reno

Authorities seek help in finding driver after hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley

Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division need help in locating the suspect involved in a hit-and-run injury crash in Sun Valley. Authorities say they responded to an injury crash involving a motorcycle on SR-443 and 7th Avenue in Sun Valley. It happened on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 around 6:53 pm. A white Chevrolet Suburban was involved in the crash that severely injured a motorcycle rider. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash. Right now it's unclear where that driver is. Authorities say there is damage on the right rear side of the vehicle.
NEVADA STATE
KOAT 7

Tipsters help police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An arrest warrant has been filed for the man responsible for the death of a7-year-old boy who was hit and killed near the ABQ BioPark River of Lights on Sunday. The arrest warrant was filed Thursday in Metropolitan Court and named Sergio Almanza as the man...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KENS 5

Family of Florida hit-and-run victims pleads for help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are still searching for a green sedan with a garbage bag on the back driver's side. They believe the person driving the vehicle may know information about a recent hit-and-run in Hyde Park. The hit-and-run happened Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Rachel Pannell and her son,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy