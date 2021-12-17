Grant Haley: Placed on COVID-19 list

Russell Gage made a couple of eye-popping plays on Sunday against the 49ers, but for the most part, the San Francisco defense held Atlanta’s receiving core in check. The Falcons don’t exactly have a ton of talent on the perimeter, which is why there are some mock drafts that have Terry Fontenot selecting wide receivers in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. Coming into the season, though, things looked very different. After drafting Kyle Pitts, many fans dreamed of a Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Pitts trio destroying defenses. They got something much different.
Comments / 0