Grant Haley: Placed on COVID-19 list

 5 days ago

Haley was placed on the Rams' practice squad COVID-19 list Friday. Haley suited...

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
Person
Grant Haley
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
#Seahawks#Covid#American Football#Cardinals
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: The Julio Jones trade is having a big impact on the Falcons and Titans for different reasons

Russell Gage made a couple of eye-popping plays on Sunday against the 49ers, but for the most part, the San Francisco defense held Atlanta’s receiving core in check. The Falcons don’t exactly have a ton of talent on the perimeter, which is why there are some mock drafts that have Terry Fontenot selecting wide receivers in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. Coming into the season, though, things looked very different. After drafting Kyle Pitts, many fans dreamed of a Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Pitts trio destroying defenses. They got something much different.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Christmas gift to his offensive line is one all golfers will love

Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad. The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter. “With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,”...
