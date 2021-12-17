New restaurant The Kitchen opening at Midtown Global Market

Jardin Spanish Immersion Academy is a successful project of Frauenshuh’s which was awarded the NAIOP Awards of Excellence in the Special Purpose Category. Jardin contacted Frauenshuh with a need for a new location to provide daycare for roughly 150 children ages 0-5 along Cedar Avenue near County Road 42 to capture the visibility of commuting families. Given the limited availability for land, Frauenshuh identified a building that had roughly 0.9 acres of excess land, which appeared developable, as the most viable option. Given the small land area, creative design was required to accommodate this 12,600 square foot building requirement plus a 3,000 square foot playground area and on-site parking and stormwater ponding. If your business needs a new site, the experts at Frauenshuh can help.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO