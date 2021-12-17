ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New restaurant The Kitchen opening at Midtown Global Market

By Brianna Kelly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local serial entrepreneur is opening a new restaurant inside Midtown Global Market, with the goal of establishing it as a community space that supports other small businesses. The Kitchen is hosting a grand opening Saturday, and its hours of operation will vary over the next couple of weeks...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Former Taste of India owner opens Spice & Tonic in downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis just got a new Indian restaurant, in a prime location on Washington Avenue between the Guthrie Theater and U.S. Bank Stadium. Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar opened Dec. 15 at 903 S. Washington Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Sanctuary, within a historic building that it shares with Pog Mahone’s Pub & Grill and other tenants.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Gavin Kaysen's Mediterranean-themed cafe to open next year in RBC Gateway

A Mediterranean-themed café from award-winning, local chef Gavin Kaysen will open next year in the RBC Gateway, a 37-story, multi-use tower currently under construction. Kaysen is also planning a full-service restaurant and bar that will launch alongside the opening of the building's Four Seasons Hotel in mid-2022. The hotel, along with the building's developer, Minneapolis-based United Properties, are partnering with the chef on both dining options.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Fresh Vine Wine shares dive after $22 million IPO

A celebrity-backed winemaker with its headquarters in the Twin Cities raised $22 million in an initial public offering Tuesday. But the buzz didn't last. The Star Tribune reports on the public-markets debut of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., which makes its wine in California but is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. The company had a rough first day of trading as shares closed at $7.05, down 30% after opening at $10.
PLYMOUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Houston, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Black Garnet Books will open space on University Avenue in St. Paul

Black Garnet Books, one of the only Black-owned book retailers in Minnesota, has found a full-time storefront of its own. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports that founder Dionne Sims plans to move her business into a space along University Avenue in the Midway neighborhood next summer. Black Garnet, on Facebook, says the location will be at the Hamline Station stop on the Green Line, in the same building as Master Noodle and Ding Tea.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Ghost kitchen operator Reef's future in Minneapolis remains unclear

National ghost kitchen operator Reef Technology Inc. has put the brakes on trailer-based kitchens in Minneapolis after clashing with regulations here and in other major U.S. cities. The Miami-based company, backed by investment giant Softbank, operates delivery-only commercial kitchens — often out of trailers stationed in parking lots — using...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Budda
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

NAIOP Awards of Excellence Special Purpose Winner - Jardin Spanish Immersion Academy

Jardin Spanish Immersion Academy is a successful project of Frauenshuh’s which was awarded the NAIOP Awards of Excellence in the Special Purpose Category. Jardin contacted Frauenshuh with a need for a new location to provide daycare for roughly 150 children ages 0-5 along Cedar Avenue near County Road 42 to capture the visibility of commuting families. Given the limited availability for land, Frauenshuh identified a building that had roughly 0.9 acres of excess land, which appeared developable, as the most viable option. Given the small land area, creative design was required to accommodate this 12,600 square foot building requirement plus a 3,000 square foot playground area and on-site parking and stormwater ponding. If your business needs a new site, the experts at Frauenshuh can help.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Jack Riebel, star chef behind Butcher & The Boar and The Lexington, dies at 55

Jack Riebel, one of the most influential and prolific faces on the Twin Cities dining scene, died Monday after a battle with cancer. The Star Tribune has an obituary on Riebel, whose name was linked to some of Minnesota's best known and most acclaimed restaurants: The original Butcher & The Boar, The Dakota, La Belle Vie and most recently The Lexington, which Riebel helped relaunch after a multimillion-dollar renovation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Highbanks Plaza, Downtown St. Cloud Redevelopment

Highbanks Plaza, a long-anticipated redevelopment of the St. Cloud City Hall is coming to fruition as Frauenshuh provides a new home for Bremer Bank at this highly visible and accessible site in downtown St. Cloud. The 20,000 square foot two-story building will be designed to support Bremer’s regional operations and client and customer service across Bremer business lines. A restaurant pad is also included with the site plan and is build-ready for a restaurant with drive-thru use. The project will break ground in 2022 with delivery in 2023.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Vegan#Baked Goods#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Kitchen#Juice#Baked Brand#Budda Sauce#Studio 180
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Co-living company Common enters Twin Cities market with management of new St. Paul apartments

New York City-based Common is branching into the Twin Cities market as manager of the new Alvera apartments in St. Paul. The co-living company will manage the 193-unit apartment building located at 337 W. Seventh St. in downtown St. Paul. But unlike Common's other properties, this building won't have co-living components, according to a Common spokesperson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy