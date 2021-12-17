ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Marginalized communities shoulder the heaviest energy burdens. Cities can lead the way to energy equity

By Stefen Samarripas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIgcD_0dQ1RpRK00

When energy prices spiked this fall, some families were hit much harder than others. Fully one quarter of American households struggle with high energy burdens, spending more than 6 percent of their income on electricity and heat. For more than 1 in 10, that burden is severe, with energy costs consuming more than a tenth of their household budget. Gasoline costs also take a toll: American households put about 7 percent of their income into their gas tanks, on average. For low-income households, that number rises to 14 percent.

For all energy costs – heat, electricity, gasoline – the heaviest burdens are shouldered by people with lower incomes, older adults and communities of color.

The good news is that some American cities are working to lighten that load, with energy equity programs that broaden access to affordable clean energy and low-carbon transportation. Unfortunately, our 2021 City Clean Energy Scorecard shows that these programs remain few and far between. In the 100 cities we surveyed, equity-driven initiatives accounted for less than 20 percent of new clean-energy actions undertaken between May 2, 2020 and July 1, 2021.

Why does it matter? Clean energy and efficiency are obviously important: they save money, improve health and reduce climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. For example, weatherization – caulking leaky windows or insulating attics – can cut household energy burdens by about 25 percent, making homes more comfortable and affordable. Low-carbon transit also benefits the climate while saving families money and ensuring access to jobs and opportunity. But if those interventions fail to reach the most energy-burdened households, the most vulnerable Americans may be driven deeper into poverty.

Some cities are getting it right. Notably, Minneapolis topped the Scorecard’s energy equity metrics for the third year in a row. The city’s Green Cost Share program provides financial incentives for efficiency upgrades and solar panels, prioritizing properties in low-income areas. The city also pays for free Home Energy Squad visits to homeowners anywhere in the city with below-median incomes. And owners of select rental properties are required to disclose energy use information so that tenants can choose more efficient, less costly rentals.

Many cities are now incorporating equity into their planning processes – by, for example, screening policies and programs for their impact on marginalized communities. In 2021, 43 of 100 cities surveyed were taking a more equitable and comprehensive approach to developing clean energy initiatives – up from only 24 in 2019.

However, better planning has not yet translated into more-equitable outcomes. Only one-third (34) of the 100 cities have a low-income energy efficiency incentive or financing program. Of these, only three programs include requirements to keep housing affordable after making energy-improving investments. Only six cities have a policy requiring landlords to disclose energy use information to prospective renters.

A few cities have adopted building energy performance standards requiring owners of existing buildings to reduce energy use or greenhouse gas emissions. But only one – Washington, DC – has adopted such requirements for affordable housing while offering support to help housing providers comply.

Cities are also adopting equity-driven transportation initiatives. In fact, a majority (52) of the cities surveyed offer at least one subsidy to help historically marginalized groups access energy-efficient, low-carbon transportation (bikes, transit, electric vehicles, etc.).

But again, there is much room for improvement. While 41 cities have taken steps to incentivize the creation of affordable housing near transit, only three – Honolulu, Miami, and Washington, DC – have what could be described as a true requirement, with no wiggle room for developers to evade the intent of the law. And, in only 16 cities do 75 percent of low-income households live within half a mile of reliable transit.

Oakland, California, received high marks on transportation equity. The city offers several programs to increase low-income residents’ access to efficient transportation options, such as a Bike Share for all Reduced Fare Program, and a GIG Free-Floating Car Share that reduces household transportation costs by providing access to a fleet of vehicles without the cost of owning. Oakland also won more than $90 million in funds from the Affordable Housing Sustainable Communities program to provide renewable energy and energy efficiency efforts for affordable housing developments adjacent to transit. Currently, 89 percent of the city’s households making less than $50,000 are within a half mile of high-frequency full-day transit.

In the last two years, many Americans have begun to reckon with our nation’s stark racial and economic divides. Not surprisingly, energy burdens reflect those divides, as low-income people and communities of color pay a hefty share of their income for heat, electricity and transportation. As energy prices rise, the most vulnerable families may be forced to choose between heating their homes, paying the rent, and buying food and medicine. Cities can help, by making sure their efforts to promote clean, affordable energy reach those most in need.

Stefen Samarripas is a local policy manager with ACEEE. He conducts research, analysis, and outreach on policies and programs that encourage energy efficiency throughout local communities. His work currently focuses on supporting local government-led clean energy initiatives and scaling up energy efficiency investments in affordable housing.

Comments / 0

Related
Liberal First

Rising energy bills can be avoided with proper preparation

With colder weather coming through, there are many precautions people can take in order to help reduce their energy costs, including turning down the temperature on the thermostat. L&T photo/Elly Grimm. ELLY GRIMM. • Leader & Times. The colder winter weather is making its way through and with people posed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: By embracing nuclear power, US can lead on clean energy

While the urgency and daily impact of climate change are increasingly understood by the public, the environmental impacts of proposed clean-energy solutions are not. Renewable energies such as hydropower, solar, and wind commonly enter into mainstream discussion around climate change and enjoy high levels of public enthusiasm. However, there are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Next City

New Data Shows Energy Burdens Across 50 Major Cities

Over 15 million households across the U.S. are severely energy burdened – meaning that they spend more than 10% of their yearly income on energy bills. The problem is growing as prices rise and supply chains reel from the global COVID-19 pandemic. And winter is coming. Energy burden is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

£3 million funding to help off-grid communities develop greener energy

Communities in off-grid locations are being invited to apply for a share in £3 million worth of funding to help them develop greener and cheaper energy.The investment aims to empower communities which operate existing local independent grid electricity systems to develop independent and climate-friendly electricity supplies.The Scottish Government said £3 million is being made available through its Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares) to help those in rural and island areas develop projects in 2022-23.Applications to the fund, administered by Local Energy Scotland, are now open.We know that there are some unique challenges to establishing zero and low carbon electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
twincitiesgeek.com

Minnesota’s Nokomis Energy Hopes to Expand Community Solar across the State

According to a recent statement, the US Department of Energy (DOE) has set an ambitious new goal regarding expanding clean energy use across the country. Clean (renewable) energy includes energy sources that come from naturally occurring and constantly replenishing processes such as wind, solar, geothermal, water, nuclear, and bioenergy. The DOE’s goal is to see upward of 5 million households powered by community solar systems by 2025 and create $1 billion in energy bill savings. This aims to serve as a stepping-stone for the Biden-Harris administration’s goals of achieving 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

California Cities Lead Nation in Clean Energy, New Report Finds

San Francisco leads the nation in clean energy and other environmental initiatives, according to a report by the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy. The ACEEE, a nonprofit research organization, released a report this week that ranked 100 major U.S. cities. The rankings are based on five policy areas: community-wide initiatives, buildings policies, transportation policies, local government operations and energy and water utilities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
benitolink.com

Central Coast Community Energy launches second round of grant program

Information provided Central Coast Community Energy. The Central Coast Community Energy announced the launch of its electrification and innovation grant program. According to the release, the program totaling $1 million in available funds is the second iteration of grants for community education about electrification. The program has expanded to include two new focus areas: workforce training and development as well as a separate track for cities and counties served by Community Energy, known as Central Coast Community Energy member agencies.
SALINAS, CA
OilPrice.com

What Is Energy Equity And Why Is It So Important?

Energy equity is the idea that all members of society should be able to afford and have access to a necessary and basic amount of energy. The reason it has become so important lately is that more and more consumers are tempted to leave the grid, which has the effect of driving prices ever higher.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Poverty#Energy Efficiency#Affordable Housing#Green Energy#Americans#Scorecard#Green Cost Share
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

AES acquires Community Energy Solar

The AES Corporation said it is acquiring Community Energy Solar, LLC in a move expected to further bolster its renewable energy expansion efforts. Terms were not disclosed. With offices in Radnor, Penn., and Boulder, Colo., the Community Energy team has developed more than 3 GW of solar and storage projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Grid operators: Leading or stalling the energy transition?

The path to a carbon-free power grid runs through the nation’s capital, but not without stops in less obvious places like Carmel, Ind., and Valley Forge, Pa. The Indianapolis and Philadelphia suburbs are mission control for the two largest regional grid operators — the Midcontinent Independent System Operator and PJM Interconnection. Together, their territories span 1.2 million square miles and are home to power plants responsible for almost half of the power sector’s carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTAR.com

Rural Arizona communities to receive over $50M to make energy efficient improvements

PHOENIX — More than $50 million is being invested into rural Arizona communities in an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change, the USDA announced Wednesday. Through five grants and two loans, small businesses and agricultural producers will either make energy efficient improvements or receive upgrades to their renewable energy systems, the Department said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
Times of San Diego

Sempra Foundation Donates $350,000 to Help Advance Energy Access in Tribal Communities

Sempra Foundation has donated more than $350,000 to GRID Alternatives with the intent to advance energy access in California tribal communities by developing, financing and implementing solar power projects, it was announced Monday. The foundation, founded by San Diego-based Sempra Energy, will support the installation of around 200 kilowatts of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
GreenBiz

Advancing equitable, local clean energy solutions for communities

Growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, I experienced firsthand social, economic and environmental injustices. One of the most polluted places in California, Watts suffers from cumulative environmental burdens. These environmental hazards are evident in the Alameda Corridor, a 20-mile-long freight line responsible for air pollution, and a Superfund site adjacent to the local public high school. The pollution is one reason the residents of Watts live 10 fewer years on average than those residing in nearby affluent neighborhoods. Just by living there, my life expectancy was likely reduced.
ALAMEDA, CA
Lexington Herald-Leader

Historic funding is coming to coal communities – it’s time to invest in energy savings.

Local governments across Eastern Kentucky have been facing budget shortfalls since 2012 because of declines in coal severance tax and population. The COVID-19 crisis caused tax revenues to drop further, while other costs have drastically risen. All of these factors have made it very hard for Eastern Kentucky’s local governments to make ends meet. However, historic new investments are coming to coal communities through recent federal initiatives. If invested wisely, this funding could help local governments keep their budgets in the black for years to come.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newbedford-ma.gov

Energy Office Announces New Bedford Community Electricity Aggregation Program

New Bedford Community Electricity Aggregation is an electricity supply program offered by the City of New Bedford to provide residents and businesses with new, City-vetted options for electricity supply. Eversource continues to deliver your electricity, repair power outages, and maintain the electricity grid; they also send you one combined bill for your electricity usage.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
constructforstl.org

Renewable Energy Is Great—But the Grid Can Slow It Down

From Wired: Say you want to build a wind farm. You find a nice empty knoll in northern Vermont, where the breeze blows steadily and the neighbors don’t complain about sullied views. (A damn miracle, in other words.) You line up investors, get the right permits, and prepare to install your turbines. Then you hit snag: power lines. There aren’t enough in rural Vermont; they’re all in Boston, along with the people and their Teslas. So you’ve got a problem. The wind is blowing here, but there’s no way to get its green energy there.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers want to study costs, benefits of public power

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) –  More than a dozen New Mexico lawmakers are petitioning state utility regulators to study the potential costs and benefits of publicly owned electrical power for the state. The lawmakers in a petition released Tuesday said they believe public ownership of the electrical utilities that serve New Mexico likely would benefit customers, businesses […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Hill

The Hill

420K+
Followers
50K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy