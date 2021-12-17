Sports ‘n Stuff 12/17/21

Years before he’d become the quarterback for one of the greatest offenses in NFL history, Kurt Warner tried out for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League. The AFL featured smaller fields than the NFL and walls (which players would run into and often flip over) instead of out-of-bounds lines–it was, in Warner’s own words, “like a circus.” Warner, a former Conference Player of the Year at University of Northern Iowa, wanted to play in the NFL, but was released from the one team that gave him a tryout (the Green Bay Packers). Not long after, he worked a job stocking shelves in a grocery store. Desperate to keep his dreams alive, here he was, trying out for the Barnstormers.

