Berlin appears to be ready to go to great lengths in its crackdown on RT's new 24-hour, German-language channel, including diminishing a major international treaty. Tensions have been high since RT DE went on air from its studio in Moscow last week, much to the displeasure of certain political circles and mainstream media in Germany. Just hours after the launch, YouTube deleted the channel's page, saying it was created in violation of earlier restrictions that had been placed on the outlet.

EUROPE ・ 6 HOURS AGO