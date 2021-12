So we believe that the best place to spend Christmas is in your own home. But for the sake of this article and imagination experiment, we’re going to pretend that we could spend Christmas in any Disney universe we want. That’s right – we’re not messing around! There are so many amazing locations in the world of Disney movies and animation. The truth is we would want to visit them all. But what about for Christmas specifically? The possibilities are endless! So help us to dream of sugar plums and let your imagination run wild this Christmas!

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO