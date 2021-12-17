ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

M83 shares video and trilogy plans for ‘Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming’ Reissue

By Kate Stevens
 5 days ago

Indie veteran Anthony Gonzalez, aka M83, has jumped into his time machine and traveled back to 2011 – the year of the brilliant M83 album Hurry Up We’re Dreaming. Now, he has a new video of “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea” to share. The...

WILL LINLEY shares video for debut single ‘miss me (when you’re gone)’

The 20-year-old South African songwriter and musician Will Linley is making a big impact with his debut single ‘miss me (when you’re gone)’. The song has already reached 1.5 million streams and picked up 5 million views on TikTok, while extensive playlist support has included 5 international New Music Fridays at Spotify and 21 Today’s Hits at Apple Music.KFM DJ Darren Simpson has already described Will Linley as South Africa’s answer to Justin Bieber or The Kid LAROI.
M83 shares a new video for 'My Tears Are Becoming A Sea' - Watch Now

M83, the brainchild of musician Anthony Gonzalez, today shares a new video for “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea”. A standout track from M83’s celebrated 2011 double album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, the video for “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea” is a prequel to the record’s magical and captivating video trilogy comprised of “Midnight City,” “Reunion,” and “Wait.”
Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande Share “Just Look Up” Performance Video

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi teamed up for their new track “Just Look Up” last week, and now the two have shared a live performance video for the song. Taken from the soundtrack for Adam McKay’s new dark comedy Don’t Look Up, which debuted on Netflix on Friday, “Just Look Up” is a grandiose ballad about the end of the world. The two came together for a gorgeous live performance of the track, and the clip even includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s characters from the film as they watch on.
Best Albums of 2021

The best albums of 2021 lists from blogs and sites across the web featuring each outlet’s best albums of 2021 choices – ranging from indie and alternative; niche and obscure, and even some mainstream and widely-known album picks. In many ways not surprising, 2021 has been a blockbuster...
The Insecure Cast Has Already Started Sharing Goodbye Messages, and We're Hella Emotional

It pains us to say this, but the end of Insecure is near. On Dec. 26, the beloved Issa Rae-led series will officially wrap after giving us five glorious seasons, and of course, we're hella emotional. With only one more episode to go, some of the cast have already begun sharing their goodbye messages, including Sarunas J. Jackson (Dro) and Wade Allain-Marcus (Derek).
What we’re obsessed with right now: ‘The Princess Switch’ trilogy on Netflix

San Diego Union-Tribune editors and writers share what they’re currently obsessing over. What I’m obsessed with: The cheesy “Princess Switch” holiday trilogy of movies currently streaming on Netflix. If a sugary candy cane in movie form seems appealing, might I suggest these movies starring one-time Vista resident Vanessa Hudgens?
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
'Wheel of Fortune' Rocked By Controversy

Tuesday's Wheel of Fortune ended in controversy as a contestant lost the bonus round on a technicality, missing out on a brand new Audi in the process. Many fans are upset by the decision while others side with the show. The TBL Slack channel was among the places where people disagreed. Below are arguments for and against the show's decision.
How Writing This Famous Song Freed Dolly Parton from Her 'Love-Hate Relationship' with Porter Wagoner

Dolly Parton knew her roots and was well-aware of how her career started. But she also knew when it was time to break free. Parton is the latest guest on filmmaker Ken Burns' UNUM project. In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from his film Country Music, the 75-year-old speaks about the moment she decided to terminate her musical partnership and long-term working relationship with Porter Wagoner in 1974, after working together for seven years.
We're Tangled Up in Marsai Martin's Lace-Up Corset Skirt at the Spider-Man Premiere

Marsai Martin deserves full credit for single-handedly curing my arachnophobia in her lace-up Dolce & Gabbana outfit at the Spider-Man: No Way Home world premiere. Wearing a look that beautifully complemented Zendaya's slinky spiderweb slip dress, Marsai stepped onto the red carpet looking like an honorary Spider-Girl, and we'd definitely cast her in the next Marvel film. The outfit featured an extra-high-waisted corset miniskirt in a subtle black-and-red leopard print that gave off major Far From Home Spidey suit vibes.
