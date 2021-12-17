Dog brings human bone back to owner in south Georgia; GBI investigating

Telfair County Courtnhouse (Wiki Commons)

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a dog brought a human bone back to its owner in Telfair County last week.

The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance after the dog brought the bone to its owner on Dec. 11. The incident happened in McRae-Helena, the county’s largest city.

The bone has been preliminarily identified as human and sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further identification. It’s unclear where the dog originally found the bone.

